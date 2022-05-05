Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Eulah J. Wheeler
Eulah J. (Pemberton) Wheeler, 81, of Crawfordsville passed away Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ben Hur Health and Rehabilitation. She was born April 4, 1941, to the late Jesse Elbert and Lillian Fay (Roberts) Pemberton. She married Linneaus J. Wheeler on July 17, 1976. He preceded her in death July...
Journal Review
Edward Wayne Gill
Edward Wayne Gill of Crawfordsville passed away Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, at the age of 100. Eddie was a member of Woodland Heights Christian Church, the American Legion, where he served as commander, 40 & 8, Disabled Vets and VFW. In 1942, when he was 20 years old, he joined...
Journal Review
Lyda ‘Lucy’ Lucille Moore
Lyda “Lucy” Lucille Moore passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, at Whitlock Place. She was July 10, 1926, at Kingman, to Lawrence and Mary (Tinder) McMahan. Lucy married Frank M. Moore on Aug. 21, 1948, at Crawfordsville. She was a graduate of Wallace High School, Class of...
Journal Review
Larry Wayne Thomas
A graveside service will be held for Larry Wayne Thomas at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Waynetown Masonic Cemetery.
Journal Review
17 businesses compete for window decorating awards
DES Engineering - 214 E. Main. Taylor, Chadd, Minnette, Schneider, Clutter - 105 N. Washington. The annual Downtown Holiday Window Contest has returned for its third year. Seventeen downtown business are entered to win a prize in one of four categories. The annual event is sponsored by Tri-County Bank and...
Journal Review
Local Record: Dec. 6, 2022
• Assault at Culver’s 1858 S. U.S. 231 — 9:21 a.m. • Animal complaint in the 1600 block of Union Drive — 2:13 p.m. • Animal complaint at West Wabash Avenue and South Vine Street — 2:20 p.m. • Juvenile complaint in the 600 block of...
Journal Review
McCarthy earns scholarship at Manchester
NORTH MANCHESTER — Madison McCarthy of Crawfordsville has been awarded the Wilson B. Lutz and Mary Eley Lutz Scholarship at Manchester University. The Tri-West Senior High School graduate is majoring in environmental studies at the campus in North Manchester. This endowed scholarship fund is intended to assist students of...
Journal Review
Dire health and billions of surplus dollars
INDIANAPOLIS — If you live in Carmel or Noblesville, statistically you’ll live about nine years longer than someone in Scottsburg, and about six years longer than a Hoosier living in Gas City. In the television age of Hoosier politics there have been seismic reports that brought along middling...
Journal Review
Passion for Missions
CEDARVILLE, OHIO — For Katie Baird of Crawfordsville becoming a missionary felt like a daunting task. But after spending a gap year in the Dominican Republic, the Cedarville University junior discovered a passion for relational missions and a confirmed direction for her life. Baird first had an interest in...
Journal Review
Flower Lovers
The Flower Lovers had a great turnout for its Nov. 2 meeting at St. John’s. Live fall bouquets decorated the tables along with pumpkin placemats by artist in residence, Teresa Huxhold. Karen Cook opened the meeting with a prayer followed by fall treats, including pumpkin bread, charcuterie and home-grown...
Journal Review
Bulldozing the competition
Ross Dyson — NM William Ramsey — NM Most players in football are trying to avoid contact with the opponent. That simply isn’t the case for Southmont’s Wyatt Woodall. The junior fullback and linebacker welcomes contact and it usually doesn’t go well for the opposition. This past season Woodall helped lead the Mounties to a 7-4 record (their most wins since 2017) as he once again was asked to not only be South’s leading rusher, but their leader on defense as well.
Journal Review
Mustangs lose WRC matchup to Patriots
Seeger (8-1, 0-1) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Shrader 2-10 2-2 5, Cole 10-16 0-0 22, Moore 1-1 2-2 5, Laffoon 5-5 3-9 13, Wetz 2-7 1-2 5, Blankenship 0-0 0-0 0, Brenner 0-1 0-0 0, Frodge 1-1 1-2 3, Purcell 0-0 2-2 2, Dillon 0-0 0-0 0, Chavez 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-41 10-19 55.
