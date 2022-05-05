ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 22:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 14:20:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Day, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 03:14:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 05:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS NORTHEASTERN DAY AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
DAY COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Clark, Finney, Ford, Grant, Gray, Hamilton, Haskell, Kearny by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 13:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-08 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Clark; Finney; Ford; Grant; Gray; Hamilton; Haskell; Kearny; Meade; Morton; Seward; Stanton; Stevens Fire Danger Continues RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078...084...085 086...087 AND 088 RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ MONDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 061...062...063...074...075...076...077...078 084...085...086...087 AND 088 The National Weather Service in Dodge City has issued a Red Flag Warning For wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 10 PM CDT /9 PM MDT/ Monday. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * Affected Area...In Kansas...Fire Weather Zone 061 Hamilton Fire Weather Zone 062 Kearny...Fire Weather Zone 063 Finney Fire Weather Zone 074 Stanton...Fire Weather Zone 075 Grant Fire Weather Zone 076 Haskell...Fire Weather Zone 077 Gray Fire Weather Zone 078 Ford...Fire Weather Zone 084 Morton Fire Weather Zone 085 Stevens...Fire Weather Zone 086 Seward Fire Weather Zone 087 Meade and Fire Weather Zone 088 Clark. * Winds...South 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 7 percent. * Impacts...Any fires that start will have extreme fire behavior and spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not advised.
CLARK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hand, Hyde by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for central and northeastern South Dakota. Target Area: Hand; Hyde A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Hand and east central Hyde Counties through 530 AM CDT At 500 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Miller Dale Colony, or 8 miles southwest of Miller, moving northeast at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Miller and St. Lawrence around 510 AM CDT. Burdette around 520 AM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
HAND COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Cape May by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 06:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atlantic; Atlantic Coastal Cape May; Cape May; Coastal Atlantic COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING High tide has passed, so the coastal flood advisory will be allowed to expire. Additional minor coastal flooding is possible with the Tuesday morning high tide.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Mendocino Coast, Southeastern Mendocino Interior by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Mendocino Coast; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southwestern Humboldt; Southwestern Mendocino Interior FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Southwestern Humboldt, Mendocino Coast, Southwestern Mendocino Interior and Southeastern Mendocino Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, Jackson County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning: Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. For the Freeze Watch: Areas most susceptible include the Applegate, Southern Illinois, Klamath River, and Scott Valleys. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant cloud cover this morning is expected to keep the Bear Creek and Rogue Valley temperatures above freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
CURRY COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lac qui Parle, Yellow Medicine by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 07:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 07:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: These are dangerous storms. Prepare immediately for large destructive hail capable of producing significant damage. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Target Area: Lac qui Parle; Yellow Medicine A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 AM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN LAC QUI PARLE AND CENTRAL YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES At 710 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Dawson to near Boyd to 8 miles southwest of Clarkfield, moving northeast at 65 mph. THESE ARE DESTRUCTIVE STORMS FOR BOYD AND DAWSON. HAZARD...Baseball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be severely injured. Expect shattered windows, extensive damage to roofs, siding, and vehicles. These severe storms will be near Boyd around 715 AM CDT. Clarkfield around 720 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Spring Creek, Providence, Spellman Lake, St. Leo and Madison Airport. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...DESTRUCTIVE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...2.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAC QUI PARLE COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 21:35:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County STRONG WINDS ACROSS ACROSS DEVILS LAKE BASIN.. Southeast winds up to 55 mph can be expected across Devils Lake basin through 9 AM CDT. These strong winds reside both within and outside of nearby rain showers, and may last for up to one or two hours before weakening.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Coastal Del Norte; Northern Humboldt Coast FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Coastal Del Norte and Northern Humboldt Coast Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Banks, Catoosa, Dawson, Elbert, Fannin, Franklin, Gilmer by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 13:40:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Banks; Catoosa; Dawson; Elbert; Fannin; Franklin; Gilmer; Habersham; Hall; Hart; Lumpkin; Murray; Pickens; Rabun; Stephens; Towns; Union; White; Whitfield TORNADO WATCH 186 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS GA . GEORGIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BANKS CATOOSA DAWSON ELBERT FANNIN FRANKLIN GILMER HABERSHAM HALL HART LUMPKIN MURRAY PICKENS RABUN STEPHENS TOWNS UNION WHITE WHITFIELD
BANKS COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Day, Marshall, Roberts by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:07:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 04:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Day; Marshall; Roberts THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN ROBERTS NORTHEASTERN DAY AND EASTERN MARSHALL COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 515 AM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CDT for northeastern South Dakota.
DAY COUNTY, SD

