Flood Warning issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 04:22:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. If you have outside water lines that are prone to freezing with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s, take steps to protect them. Target Area: Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 degrees possible. * WHERE...For the Freeze Warning: Some valleys of western Siskiyou County in California and eastern Curry, Josephine and Jackson counties in Oregon. Areas most susceptible include the cities of Ashland, Applegate, Jacksonville, Ruch, Williams, Cave Junction and Obrien in Oregon and Happy Camp, Fort Jones, Greenview and Etna in California. For the Freeze Watch: Areas most susceptible include the Applegate, Southern Illinois, Klamath River, and Scott Valleys. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, until 8 AM PDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freezing conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Significant cloud cover this morning is expected to keep the Bear Creek and Rogue Valley temperatures above freezing. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

CURRY COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO