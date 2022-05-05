ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hypertension treatment cascade in India: results from National Noncommunicable Disease Monitoring Survey

By Ritvik Amarchand
Cover picture for the articleHypertension is a major risk factor for ischemic heart disease and stroke. We estimated prevalence, awareness, treatment, and control of hypertension along with its determinants in India. We used data from the National NCD Monitoring Survey-(NNMS-2017-2018) which studied one adult (18"“69 years) from a representative sample of households across India and...

