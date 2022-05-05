ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stressful life events, neighbourhood characteristics, and systolic blood pressure in South Africa

By Trust Gangaidzo
Cover picture for the articleThe relationship between negative events, neighbourhood characteristics, and systolic blood pressure in developing countries is not well-documented, particularly using longitudinal data. To explore this relationship, we analysed panel data from the first three waves of the South African National Income Dynamics Study using a correlated random effects model adjusted for confounding...

