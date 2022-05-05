ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Variation in paediatric 24-h ambulatory blood pressure monitoring interpretation by Canadian and UK physicians

By Isabella Z. Stefanova
Nature.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty-four-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) is widely accepted as a more accurate method for measurement of blood pressure (BP) compared to a single office-based measurement of BP. However, it is unclear how physicians interpret ABPM and make management decisions. This study's goal is to investigate variation in ABPM interpretation among...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

Bridging the gap with the UK Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection

To the Editor - The capability to gather large amounts of data, alongside the increasing power of artificial intelligence to examine it, has led to a revolution in the use of data in the life sciences. We announce a new initiative, the Genomics Pathology Imaging Collection (GPIC), combining digital pathology and genomic data to create a unique multi-omic resource for cancer research.
Nature.com

Heterogeneity in phenotype, disease progression and drug response in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a complex chronic disease characterized by considerable phenotypic heterogeneity. In this study, we applied a reverse graph embedding method to routinely collected data from 23,137 Scottish patients with newly diagnosed diabetes to visualize this heterogeneity and used partitioned diabetes polygenic risk scores to gain insight into the underlying biological processes. Overlaying risk of progression to outcomes of insulin requirement, chronic kidney disease, referable diabetic retinopathy and major adverse cardiovascular events, we show how these risks differ by patient phenotype. For example, patients at risk of retinopathy are phenotypically different from those at risk of cardiovascular events. We replicated our findings in the UK Biobank and the ADOPT clinical trial, also showing that the pattern of diabetes drug monotherapy response differs for different drugs. Overall, our analysis highlights how, in a European population, underlying phenotypic variation drives T2D onset and affects subsequent diabetes outcomes and drug response, demonstrating the need to incorporate these factors into personalized treatment approaches for the management of T2D.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canadian#Ambulatory Blood Pressure#Physicians#Bp#Abpm#Ckd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Canada
Place
Vancouver, CA
Nature.com

Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.
Nature.com

Public attitudes in the clinical application of genome editing on human embryos in Japan: a cross-sectional survey across multiple stakeholders

Recent advances in genome editing technology are accompanied by increasing public expectations on its potential clinical application, but there are still scientific, ethical, and social considerations that require resolution. In Japan, discussions pertaining to the clinical use of genome editing in human embryos are underway. However, understanding of the public's sentiment and attitude towards this technology is limited which is important to help guide the debate for prioritizing policies and regulatory necessities. Thus, we conducted a cross-sectional study and administered an online questionnaire across three stakeholder groups: the general public, patients and their families, and health care providers. We received responses from a total of 3,511 individuals, and the attitudes were summarized and compared among the stakeholders. Based on the distribution of responses, health care providers tended to be cautious and reluctant about the clinical use of genome editing, while patients and families appeared supportive and positive. The majority of the participants were against the use of genome editing for enhancement purposes. Participants expressed the view that clinical use may be acceptable when genome editing is the fundamental treatment, the risks are negligible, and the safety of the technology is demonstrated in human embryos. Our findings suggest differences in attitudes toward the clinical use of genome editing across stakeholder groups. Taking into account the diversity of the public's awareness and incorporating the opinion of the population is important. Further information dissemination and educational efforts are needed to support the formation of the public's opinion.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Factors affecting compliance with national accreditation essential safety standards in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

Accreditation is a widespread culture internationally and nationally. The effectiveness of compliance with accreditation standards was positively correlated with health care settings' performance in multiple aspects: leadership, professional performance, patient safety and organizational culture. There is limited knowledge of the national compliance rate with accreditation standards. Therefore, it is important to assess the hospital compliance with accreditation rate in the Kingdom Saudi Arabia (KSA) and its related factors. This paper presents a quantitative cross-sectional study. Data were extracted from the annual Essential Safety Requirement (ESR) survey database from the Central Board for Accreditation of Health care Institutions (CBAHI) research center during the period 2016 to 2018. Hospitals that started their operation after the first ESR survey round in 2016 or shut down during the study period were excluded. The hospital scoring was on a scale of 0 to 100 and classified as follows: score 2 if the hospital satisfactory compliance (Fully Met) was"‰â‰¥"‰80% and score 1 if particular compliance (Partially Met) was"‰â‰¥"‰50% to"‰<"‰80%. Then, a score of 0 indicated insufficient compliance (Not Met) when"‰<"‰50% and a score of not applicable (NA) if the standard does not apply to the hospital. A total of 437 hospitals were surveyed in 20 regions in the KSA and had an overall compliance rate on average that was higher among private hospitals than among public hospitals (77% vs. 66%). Overall, private hospitals had a significantly better compliance rate than public hospitals (mean rate"‰="‰84% vs. 68%, respectively, P"‰="‰0.019). Large hospitals had more compliance with some standards than smaller hospitals. After adjusting for the year of the survey report, the private hospital type was more compliant than the public hospital. This study supports mandatory accreditation programs for both public and private health sectors, with increased monitoring by the concerned parties (i.e., CBAHI and the Ministry of Health). The authors encourage the application of accreditation for specialized and independent health services.
MIDDLE EAST
Nature.com

Ivosidenib combination improves OS

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Many patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) are deemed ineligible for intensive induction chemotherapy owing to their age or comorbidities, and instead receive azacitidine. The IDH1 inhibitor ivosidenib has been approved as an alternative treatment option for older or comorbid patients harbouring IDH1 mutations (which tend to be associated with older age), based on promising activity in a single-arm phase Ib trial. New data indicate that combination therapy with ivosidenib and azacitidine prolongs survival in this patient subset.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Latent class analysis of occupational accidents patterns among Iranian industry workers

Occupational accidents (OA) are among the main causes of disabilities and death in developing and developed countries. The aims of this study were to identify the subgroups of OA and assess the independent role of demographic characteristics on the membership of participants in each latent class. This cross-sectional study was performed on 290 workers between 2011 and 2017. Data gathering was done using the reports of accidents recorded in filed lawsuits. Descriptive statistical analysis was done using SPSS 16 and LCA was done using PROC LCA in SAS9.2. For latent classes were identified; namely "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" (40.1%), "critical due to lack of safety knowledge" (27.9%), "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (13.1%), and "catastrophic" (18.8%). After adjusting for other studied covariates, being illiterate significantly increased the odds of membership in "critical due to fatigue and lack of supervision" (OR"‰="‰4.05) and "catastrophic" (OR"‰="‰18.99) classes compared to "critical due to distractions and lack of supervision" class. Results of this study showed that the majority of workers fell under the latent class of critical due to distractions and lack of supervision. In addition, it should be noted that although a relatively small percentage of the workers are in the catastrophic class, the probability of occurring death is quite high in this class. Focusing on the education of workers and enhancing manager's supervision and employing educated workers could help in reducing severe and catastrophic OA.
ECONOMY
Nature.com

The distinct impacts of race and genetic ancestry on health

Genetic ancestry affects human health, but this is distinct from the impact of race, a social construct that has its foundations in systemic racism. These terms need to be better defined and understood in medical research to achieve health equity. There is substantial controversy about the meaning and value of...
CANCER
Nature.com

Solving medicine's data bottleneck: Nightingale Open Science

Open datasets, curated around unsolved medical problems, are vital to the development of computational research in medicine, but remain in short supply. Nightingale Open Science, a non-profit computing platform, was founded to catalyse research in this nascent field. Medicine has made enormous strides in understanding how the body works, and...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Identification of non-synonymous variations in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes in a family with bicuspid aortic valve disease

Bicuspid aortic valve (BAV) is the most common congenital heart defect with a high index of heritability. Patients with BAV have different clinical courses and disease progression. Herein, we report three siblings with BAV and clinical differences. Their clinical presentations include moderate to severe aortic regurgitation, aortic stenosis, and ascending aortic aneurysm. Genetic investigation was carried out using Whole-Exome Sequencing for the three patients. We identified two non-synonymous variants in ROBO1 and GATA5 genes. The ROBO1: p.(Ser327Pro) variant is shared by the three BAV-affected siblings. The GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant is shared only by the two brothers who presented BAV and ascending aortic aneurysm. Their sister, affected by BAV without aneurysm, does not harbor the GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant. Both variants were absent in the patients' fourth brother who is clinically healthy with tricuspid aortic valve. To our knowledge, this is the first association of ROBO1 and GATA5 variants in familial BAV with a potential genotype-phenotype correlation. Our findings are suggestive of the implication of ROBO1 gene in BAV and theÂ GATA5: p.(Gln3Arg) variant in ascending aortic aneurysm. Our family-based study further confirms the intrafamilial incomplete penetrance of BAV and the complex pattern of inheritance of the disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy