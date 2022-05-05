Tupac exhibit offers free admission for public school students

Dave Chappelle has spoken out after a man rushed the stage and tackled him Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," said Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, in a statement to EW. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO