Tupac exhibit offers free admission for public school students

Over 30,000 People Attended In-Person While Thousands more Engaged Virtually via Uplive's Live-Streaming Platform. PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) Uplive, a global leader in video social entertainment, is proud to have presented the White Party Global Palm Springs, an annual multi-day music festival and the largest party on the US LGBTQ party circuit. This year's headliner, legendary pop star and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul, delivered a showstopping performance, featuring some of her #1 hits and world class choreography. The event was streamed live exclusively on Uplive. By expanding the audience beyond the 30,000 attendees in Palm Springs to hundreds of thousands of viewers around the globe, Uplive celebrated the LGBTQ community worldwide.
