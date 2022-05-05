ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Tupac exhibit offers free admission for public school students

beverlypress.com
 2 days ago

Due to popular demand, the groundbreaking “Tupac Shakur Wake Me When I’m Free” exhibit has extended its dates in Los Angeles through the summer. Originally launched in January and scheduled to finish its Los Angeles run on May 1, the Shakur estate-sanctioned exhibit has seen a slate of positive reviews and...

beverlypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Dave Chappelle Attacked Onstage During Hollywood Bowl Performance, Arrest Made

Click here to read the full article. Updated, May 5, 2:27 p.m. ET: The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officially declined to pursue felony charges for Isaiah Lee who is accused of attacking Dave Chappelle during his Netflix Is a Joke stand-up comedy performance. The case has now reportedly been referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for consideration on misdemeanor charges. Updated, 3:29 p.m. ET: Netflix has issued a statement regarding the attack on Dave Chappelle onstage at the Netflix Is a Joke festival: “We care deeply about the safety of creators and we strongly defend the right...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesource.com

Pastor Sues Kanye West for Being Sample on ‘DONDA’ Single “Come to Life”

Kanye West will have another day in court. The Sunday Service creator is being sued by a pastor for his sermon being included in the DONDA album. According to TMZ, Bishop David Paul Moten stated his sermon was used on the single “Come To Life” without permission. In the suit, Moten states he is appearing in 20% of the song, a total of 70 seconds. The song in full is just over five minutes long.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
State
Georgia State
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
KTLA

Cities with the most expensive homes in L.A. area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of May 4, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Dave Chappelle refuses to let onstage attack 'overshadow the magic' of historic show

Dave Chappelle has spoken out after a man rushed the stage and tackled him Tuesday night during a stand-up comedy set at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. "Dave Chappelle celebrated four nights of comedy and music, setting record-breaking sales for a comedian at the Hollywood Bowl. This run ties Chappelle with Monty Python for the most headlined shows by any comedian at the Hollywood Bowl, reaching 70k fans of diverse backgrounds during the first Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, and he refuses to allow last night's incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment," said Chappelle's publicist, Carla Sims, in a statement to EW. "As unfortunate and unsettling as the incident was, Chappelle went on with the show. Jamie Foxx and Chris Rock helped calm the crowd with humor before Chappelle introduced the last and featured musical guests for the evening."
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Cinco de Mayo events and deals in L.A.

Thursday is Cinco de Mayo and Los Angeles will be celebrating with lots of margaritas and Mariachi music. Cinco de Mayo, Spanish for the Fifth of May, celebrates Mexico’s 1862 victory over French forces. Sometimes referred to as the Anniversary of the Battle of Puebla, the day is celebrated in parts of Mexico and in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
Person
Tupac Shakur
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $150 for public transportation in Los Angeles

A new program plans to send out $150 a month for public transit. The initiative comes from the Los Angeles Department of transportation. Stimulus: Which states are giving money to their residents?. Transit cards worth $150. The Los Angeles Department of Transportation wants to provide some financial relief. To accomplish...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Uplive and Paula Abdul Collaborate on the White Party Palm Springs

Over 30,000 People Attended In-Person While Thousands more Engaged Virtually via Uplive's Live-Streaming Platform. PALM SPRINGS, Calif., May 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Innovations Group's (AIG) Uplive, a global leader in video social entertainment, is proud to have presented the White Party Global Palm Springs, an annual multi-day music festival and the largest party on the US LGBTQ party circuit. This year's headliner, legendary pop star and Grammy Award winner Paula Abdul, delivered a showstopping performance, featuring some of her #1 hits and world class choreography. The event was streamed live exclusively on Uplive. By expanding the audience beyond the 30,000 attendees in Palm Springs to hundreds of thousands of viewers around the globe, Uplive celebrated the LGBTQ community worldwide.
MUSIC
The Hollywood Reporter

LA Philharmonic to Increase Security After Dave Chappelle Onstage Attack

The Los Angeles Philharmonic Association plans to increase security following comedian Dave Chappelle being attacked onstage at one of the venues they operate, the Hollywood Bowl. “The safety of our artists, visitors and staff is the LA Phil’s top priority,” the organization said in a statement Thursday. “We are reviewing our existing procedures both internally and with the assistance of outside experts so we can continue to provide a safe and secure environment at the Hollywood Bowl. We have implemented additional security measures, including an increased number of security personnel on-site to assist with bag checks and other security procedures. We...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Contemporary Art#Poetry
The Hollywood Reporter

John Mulaney Headlines Hollywood Bowl Amid Heightened Security Awareness Following Dave Chappelle Attack

On Saturday night, just four days after Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, John Mulaney took the stage at the iconic Los Angeles venue to heightened awareness around security and safety measures. Performing as part of the Netflix is a Joke festival, of which Chappelle had also played four nights, Mulaney marked the first comedian back at the venue since the assault; rapper Russ also played the Bowl on Thursday without incident.More from The Hollywood ReporterDavid Letterman Pokes Fun at Dave Chappelle Attack: "How Many of You Would Like to Hit Me?""There's a Change in the Air": David...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Secret LA

Take An Enchanting Moonlit Stroll Through The LA Arboretum Garden

The Los Angeles Arboretum is a gorgeous natural oasis by day, but have you ever wandered through it illuminated with silvery moonlight? If you haven’t, then add this full moon forest bathing experience to your list of things to do this month . It’s one of the most beloved rituals at the botanical garden, and the next one happens on May 14, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Making Mom and Dad Proud: Two Brothers From Chihuahua Open a Coffee Bar Steps Away From ‘Los Callejones’ In DTLA

Recently, brothers Alex and Alan Morales opened their second Civil Coffee in downtown Los Angeles. Their new cafe at 8th and Los Angeles Streets serves nice coffee drinks to the local residents and fashion and flower district businesses with warm hospitality. Expanding their company to DTLA brings these brothers, who moved to L.A. from Chihuahua, Mexico when they were very young, back to a neighborhood they shopped at with their family when they were little kids. Only now they are there as business owners.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Secret LA

Renderings Of The Upcoming L.A. Waterfront Amphitheater Have Been Released

Earlier this year, the Port of Los Angeles unveiled renderings for the new amphitheater planned for the L.A. Waterfront . According to the report , the amphitheater will be a 5,000-capacity outdoor space designed by Heller Manus for the West Harbor, formerly known as the San Pedro Market. It will also include a 42-acre public area and a performance stage, along with bleachers and amenities for attendees. The plans also call for developing a 40-foot-tall, roughly 10,000-square-foot bandshell.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Billboard

Executive Turntable: Def Jam Names Promotion EVP; BMG Re-Ups Repertoire Leads

Natina Nimene was promoted to executive vp of promotion and artist relations at Def Jam Recordings, where she will continue to lead the strategy, execution and management of Def Jam’s promotional campaigns, artists and staff. She will also continue serving as the liaison for Def Jam artists including Ye, Pusha T, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, YG, Muni Long, Coco Jones, Fredo Bang and DaniLeigh.
MUSIC
TravelNoire

Flight Deal: French Bee To Offer Flights To Paris From LA Beginning At $327

Flights to Paris for $321? This is what French Bee, a low-cost French airline, is offering on flights departing from Los Angeles to the City of Lights. The company started its West Coast presence with the launch of a Los Angeles route to Paris-Orly though its first flight debuted on April 30th, 2022. French Bee is operating three weekly nonstop flights from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) to Paris-Orly International Airport (ORY).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Thrillist

The Best Tips for Renting an Apartment in Los Angeles

Apartment hunting is a necessity in most cities, but in a place like Los Angeles, it feels like a rite of passage. Every Angeleno has felt the highs and lows of the search. Our sprawling landscape of neighborhoods holds infinite wonders, both known and unknown, glimmering in every direction you turn your head. And because of LA’s massive size, each one of these neighborhoods can feel like its own city.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy