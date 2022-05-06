ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Cadillac XT4 Sales Gain Segment Share During Q1 2022

By Vince Brown
gmauthority.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCadillac XT4 sales decreased in the United States, Canada, and Mexico during the first quarter of 2022. In the United States, Cadillac XT4 deliveries totaled 3,701 units in Q1 2022, a decrease of about 32 percent compared to 5,454 units sold in Q1 2021. MODEL Q1 2022 / Q1...

gmauthority.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordauthority.com

Ford Has Lost $5.4 Billion On Its Rivian Investment

In November 2021, Rivian – the EV startup that Ford partially hitched its wagon to several years ago – had an immensely successful IPO. As Ford Authority reported at the time, its market cap quickly blew past both Ford and GM, and for a period of time existed as the most valuable company with zero revenue. However, the fledging EV automaker has experienced a number of significant setbacks since then, and combined with the uneasiness exacerbated by the ongoing chip shortage and the situation in Ukraine, has resulted in a significant contraction of its stock price. Now, Ford has officially disclosed how much it’s lost by holding on to its Rivian shares, and it’s a staggering $5.4 billion.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Hottest Selling Car in America

The car industry in America is a mess. A shortage of the chips used in car electronics and navigation systems has shuttered assembly lines, hurt dealers, and undermined manufacturer earnings. Because of the shortage, some cars are flying off dealer lots, and the hottest-selling car in America is the Honda CR-V. Car prices, both new […]
GAS PRICE
gmauthority.com

2022 Cadillac Escalade Loses Second-Row Express-Up Window Feature

The 2022 Cadillac Escalade is the second model year for the all-new fifth-generation luxury SUV nameplate, introducing a few changes and updates over the initial 2021 model year. Now, GM Authority has learned that new units of the 2022 Cadillac Escalade are currently being produced without the second-row express-up window feature.
CARS
gmauthority.com

Cadillac Brand Incentives Dropped 31.7 Percent In Q1 2022

While incentives and discounts for luxury vehicles can be hard to come by, that was not the case at Cadillac in the first quarter of this year. The American luxury brand had the highest amount of available incentives among GM’s four brands in Q1 2022, with discounts on its vehicles averaging a rather significant $3,870. This represents a 31.7 percent decrease from Q1 last year, when the semiconductor chip shortage had yet to fully take hold and most automakers had an abundance of new inventory sitting on dealer lots.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Cadillac Xt4#Canada#The Cadillac#Vehicles#The Lexus Nx#Acura#The Lincoln Corsair#E2#Buick
gmauthority.com

2021 Was The Best Calendar Year For The Cadillac Escalade Since 2007

In 2021, the Cadillac Escalade had its best sales year since 2007, according to a recent media presentation attended by GM Authority. Overall, the Cadillac Escalade saw a 70 percent year-over-year increase in global sales during 2021 compared to the 2020 calendar year. That statistic takes into account worldwide sales combined, which is a particularly impressive boast considering the complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues negatively impacting vehicle inventory globally.
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
MotorBiscuit

CarMax Is Trying to Sell a 12-Year-Old Ford Ranger for $23,000

The used car market has been especially problematic for buyers since the start of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Used vehicle prices have consistently increased since early 2020, with some options like the 2021 Chevy Corvette currently surpassing their MSRP when they were new. However, one of the indicators that the situation may be coming to a head is CarMax’s recent $23,000 price tag on a 12-year-old Ford Ranger.
BUYING CARS
TechCrunch

GM reveals first images of the EV Chevy Corvette (and teases AWD)

Chevy appears to be building for an AWD future. Automotive rumors peg the unannounced, high-performance Corvette C8 Z06 to sport AWD, and the video here all but confirms the arrangement in the EV version, too. It appears that the EV Corvette will be based on the existing mid-engine Corvette platform, which leaves plenty of room in the front and back for motors on each axle. With internal combustion affairs, vehicles require significant retrofitting to make room for all-wheel drive’s extra driveshafts and differentials. With EVs, it just takes another motor and some computer programming.
WARREN, MI
gmauthority.com

Chevrolet Argentina Sales Down 13 Percent In April 2022

Chevrolet Argentina sales fell 13 percent to 2,538 units in April 2022. The figures place Chevrolet as the sixth best-selling automobile brand in Argentina during the month, behind Toyota, Fiat, Volkswagen, Renault and Peugeot. Individual model sales performance was as follows:. Chevrolet Camaro sales were flat at 0 units. Chevrolet...
ECONOMY
gmauthority.com

GM Files To Patent Variable Compression Combustion Engine Technology

GM has filed a patent application for so-called “Multilink Cranktrains with Combined Eccentric Shaft and Camshaft Drive System for Internal Combustion Engines.” The system is designed to provide variable compression ratios, thus providing high power output when needed, and high efficiency when it’s not. The GM patent...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy