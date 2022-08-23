Best dog playpen: Give your dog somewhere safe to play

Deciding to purchase a dog playpen is likely one of the best decisions you'll make as a pet parent. Not only are playpens a great way of ensuring you know exactly where your pup is when you're not able to keep a close eye on them, but you can also rest easy knowing that they're playing or resting in a space that's safe and secure.

A number of dog owners use playpens indoors to prevent their pet from roaming into areas they shouldn't, providing them with peace of mind that they're not engaging in mischief or unwelcome behaviors the minute their back is turned.

Having a playpen outdoors is also useful if you want a dog to get fresh air but are worried that they may run away or be attacked by other animals. They can be preferable to the best dog crates in situations like these as they're open at the top, which creates a feeling of spaciousness.

Since most have a lot of room to move around in, a playpen can easily become an exercise space. In the case of certain models, you may even be able to expand the pen – perhaps widening it to allow dogs to stretch their legs and making it smaller if you simply want them to sleep indoors without being distracted.

When it comes to selecting a playpen, you'll notice that the models in this guide come in a wide range of materials, so it's worth giving some thought to what you're primarily wanting to use the playpen for and where it's likely to be situated. If you plan on keeping your playpen largely outdoors, then opt for heavy-duty plastic over metal, as it won't rust or for cloth or mesh, which are water-resistant.

As for size, we recommend opting for the largest playpen you can get away with that perhaps comes with panels that allow you to readjust the size depending on the purpose you're wanting to use it for in any given moment. At the very least you should make sure that there is sufficient room for your dog to lie down, with extra space for several of the best dog toys too.

It's also important to make sure that the playpen is high enough that your dog can't jump over the sides and the latches secure enough that they can't wizard their way out of it. To help you find the right dog playpen for your canine companion, we've rounded up our favorite designs below....

PetRadar’s pick of the best dog playpens

(Image credit: MidWest)

MidWest Foldable Metal Dog Exercise Pen

Best overall dog playpen

Measurements: 62 x 62 x 24 inches | Weight: 17.8lbs | Materials: Metal Wire / Gold Zinc finish

Folds flat Durable gold zinc finish Easy assembly Not suitable for very large dogs

If you’re looking for a basic, but well-built and useful dog playpen, that you’re going to use regularly, then something like this option from MidWest will likely suit a wide variety of different dog parents.

You can use it to create a contained enclosure, or you can position it to divide up rooms - say if you want to keep your pooch away from the meal-prep area of a kitchen.

It has a secure double latch door which you can open and close when you or the dog needs to get in and out of the pen, which means you won’t need to lift them in and out - ideal for heavier dogs, or those with mobility issues.

The pen is easy to set up, requiring no specialist tools or expertise to get it into position. If you don’t want to use it all the time, it also folds flat for easy storage - meaning you could also take it with you on trips to unfamiliar locations too.

You can use this pen either indoors or outdoors, with ground anchors included in the box for outdoor use, plus corner stabilizers - so it’s also a good option for those who have unsecured gardens but want to give their dog a little fresh air while you enjoy the garden yourself.

The major downside of this pen however is that it’s mainly suitable for small-medium dogs. Larger dogs may be able to easily escape it from the top.

(Image credit: Amazon Basics)

Amazon Basics Foldable Metal Pet Exercise and Playpen

Best budget dog playpen

Measurements: 24 inches (XS) up to 48 inches (L) | Weight: Variety of weights | Materials: Iron metal

Good value Variety of sizes For indoor or outdoor use Basic option has no door

If you’re looking for something that simply does the job but don’t want to spend too much, this pen from the Amazon Basics range is a great idea.

Available in a variety of sizes depending on the size of your pooch, it’s a basic metal wire construction that is quick and easy to set up. When not in use it also folds flat for easy storage.

You can use this pen either indoors or outdoors, with anchors supplied in the box for outdoor usage. The black finish is rust proof, so you don’t need to worry too much about leaving it outside in poor conditions if you don’t have room to bring it inside.

With this pen you can either create a complete enclosure, or you can use it to divide up spaces making use of walls and other areas to block off parts of the room.

The basic / cheapest option of this playpen doesn’t include a door, so you’ll either have to lift your dog in and out of it, or lift the pen out of the way to free them - so it can be a little awkward for larger dogs. A version with a door is also available for a little extra outlay, though.

(Image credit: MAGINELS)

MAGINELS Pet Playpen Puppy Crate

Best dog pen for puppies

Measurements: 31.5 x 21 x 3inches (basic size) | Weight: 11 pounds | Materials: Steel and Plastic

Highly configurable Easy to assemble and disassemble Very boisterous dogs may damage it Fairly high price

An interesting alternative to the typical wire crates that are featured in the rest of this guide, this Maginels product is ideal for small animals such as puppies who are just learning about boundaries. With its transparent panels, it’s easy to see exactly what your pooch is getting up to - and easy for them to see out too.

Available with either 12 or 24 transparent panels depending on the size of your dog, you can quickly and easily attach the panels together to create a full enclosure or divide off areas of a room. You can stack the panels on top of each other to create a taller pen for larger dogs too. Another alternative is to create separate areas within the pen for a fun maze-like setup.

As well as being useful as a pet playpen, you could also use it to protect other things - such as your Christmas tree for example - from your puppy or even older dog from reaching it.

Some users have reported that extremely strong / boisterous puppies may be able to break the panels so it’s recommended as a pen that can be used with supervision, or for smaller / less active dogs.

(Image credit: Amazon)

North States MyPet Petyard Passage Playpen

Best dog playpen with lockable pet door

Measurements: 35.25 x 10.3 x 26.5 inches | Weight: 22 lbs | Material: Plastic

Convenient locking pet door Configurable for any space Foldable panels for easy portability Not tall enough for big dogs

Far and away one of the best and most popular doggy playpens around, this model features an ingenious swinging pet door that allows your pup to enter and exit the playpen as they please, but that also locks for those times when you're wanting to keep your furry friend securely contained.

Made from strong and durable plastic and with an attractive espresso brown finish that fits flawlessly with any decor, this playpen has eight panels that can be made bigger or smaller and configured to fit any space. So it's ideal for both play times and for when you're wanting to create a crate for training or sleep purposes.

The panels are foldable and come with a convenient travel strap, which makes this lightweight playpen ideal for taking with you wherever you go. It also has skid-resistant pads which hold it in place and protect your floors.

As far as we can tell, the only downside to this playpen is the side of the panels themselves. Measuring 26-inches in height, they're brilliant for containing small to medium sized breeds, but we wouldn't recommend this model for humongous hounds, who will easily be able to clamber over the panels and escape.

(Image credit: Ruff ’n Ruffus)

Ruff ’n Ruffus Portable Foldable Pet Playpen

Best dog playpen for travel

Measurements: 29 x 29 x 17 inches (medium); 36 x 36 x 23 inches (large); 48 x 48 x 23.5 inches (extra large) | Weight: 2.4lbs (medium) 3.05lbs (large); 6lbs (extra large) | Materials: Nylon

Comes with travel case and travel bowl Easy construction Variety of sizes Fairly high price

Available in three different sizes depending on the size of your dog, this playpen is ideal for those with like to travel with their dogs.

Made from lightweight and water-resistant materials, the playpen quickly pops up for easy assembly without hassle or tools. When not in use, you can fold it flat and transport it with the included carrying case.

This would be an ideal pen for taking pets to the beach or the park if you want to spend time in one location - such as while having a picnic. You won’t need to worry about your dog running off or pulling on the lead, yet they can still enjoy the outdoors with you.

It’s also a good alternative for those who are travelling with their dogs to an unfamiliar location and aren’t sure how dog friendly their accommodation is going to be. It could also easily double up as a travel bed, too.

The playpen has a zippered top which you can remove if you prefer, or leave it on to provide extra security, or shade when in a sunny location.

Price is the only downside of this option, particularly if you don’t intend to travel a lot - but for opening up a variety of travel options it could easily be considered excellent value for money.

(Image credit: New World)

New World Pet Products Foldable Metal Exercise Pen X-Large

Best dog playpen for large dogs

Measurements: 62 x 48 x 62 inches | Weight: 29.2lbs | Materials: Metal wire

Easy construction Ideal for outdoor use Suitable for very large dogs No door

If you have an extra large dog, then you’ll need an extra large playpen if you want to keep them fenced in.

This product from New World is available in a variety of sizes, but of course for this entry we’re focusing on the X-Large option, which is suitable for dogs which are up to 30-inches tall.

Easy to construct and dissemble when not in use, although the playpen takes up a lot of space when it is fully assembled, it folds down flat for easier storage when you’re not using it. You can use it either indoors to block off certain areas, or construct it as a fully-enclosed pen either indoors or outdoors.

For use outdoors, there are ground stakes included to keep the pen anchored to the ground. The outer coat of the pen is also rust-resistant, so you shouldn’t ned to worry too much about bringing it inside should the heavens open.

You can use the pen in conjunction with an existing crate to expand your dog’s living areas indoors, while also keeping them away from any areas you don’t want them to get to. There’s no door inbuilt to this crate however, so so you’ll need to unlock one of the panels to allow you/your dog to walk in and out of it.

(Image credit: Amazon)

IRIS USA Ci-604E Pet Playpen

Best dog playpen for small dogs

Measurements: 36" W x 24" H | Weight: 10.8 lbs | Material: Plastic

Provides 8 square feet of play space Secure twist-to-open locks Non-skid rubber feet Could be sturdier

The IRIS 24'' 4-panel dog exercise playpen with it's own access door is brilliant for giving small pups a safe and secure place to play and rest.

Measuring 36" W x 24" H and with an access door that's 15.75 inches wide and 18.88 inches in height, it's ideal for use both in the home and yard.

Providing 8 square feet of play space, the IRIS playpen features panels that snap together easily and because the design is so lightweight, it's a breeze to transport from A to B.

Made from durable, molded plastic, it has non-skid rubber feet to protect your flooring and ensure that the playpen stays firmly fixed in place.

(Image credit: BestPet)

BestPet Pet Playpen Dog Kennel 8 Panel Folding Metal Exercise Pen

Best outdoor dog playpen

Measurements: 40 x 30 x 32 inches | Weight: 52.8lbs | Materials: Metal

Heavy duty Easy to construct Door included High price

If the primary purpose for a pet playpen is to create a secure area in your garden, then a durable and sturdy pen is what you need.

This option for BestPet can be used indoors, but it’s well-suited to outdoor use thanks to its heavy-duty construction and rust-resistant coated metal materials.

It can be easily constructed without tools, and if you need to make it bigger, you can even attach multiple pens together for an even larger set up. A door means that you and your pet can easily get in and out of the playpen without having to make awkward manoeuvres or move an entire panel out of the way.

You can set up the pen in a number of different shapes, which is useful if you have an awkwardly shaped outdoor space. If you don’t want to use it all the time, it collapses down flat for easier storage too. The playpen is available in three different sizes from 24-inches up to 40-inches. If you have the space for the larger pen, it’s recommended that you get that one, even if your dog is small, to give them maximum room.

Although quite a high price compared with some of the other pens on the list, if you need something stable and secure for outdoor playtime, it’s better to spend a bit more to get a well-made product.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Unipaws Six-Panel Walkthrough Playpen

Best versatile dog playpen

Measurements: 46.3 inches x 24 inches (rectangle) | Weight: 46.25lbs | Materials: Pressed wood and wire

Looks amazingly stylish Can be configured in many ways Has anti-scratch feet Indoor use only

If you're looking for a stylish playpen that will fit well in most homes, then this product by Unipaws should be high on your list. It's been produced using strong pressed wood and wire and, as well as being aesthetically pleasing, it's also durable and, just as importantly, versatile too.

Since it consists of six foldable panels, you can decide how you want to arrange it. You could, for example, opt for a simple rectangle or you may even want to spread it across a wide doorway, making an entire room a pen. If you place it against a corner wall you could have a narrow playpen five panels long. Maybe you want a hexagon. It really is up to you and your imagination, helped by hinges that rotate 360 degrees.

Whichever option you choose, your setup will benefit from a pet gate, making access easy. This is lockable for added peace of mind and since the gaps between the bars are just 1.3 inches, there's little chance of escape elsewhere.

The playpen also sits on four support feet which should ensure it doesn't get knocked over and, to protect your wooden floors, there are anti-scratch pads. It's just a shame it's indoors-only although we suspect the wood and wires would get ruined outside.

(Image credit: FXW)

FXW Dog Playpen Outdoor

Best heavy-duty dog playpen

Measurements: 25.59 x 24.41 x 5.51 inches | Weight: 24.25lbs | Materials: Metal

Very secure Dogs won't injure themselves trying to escape Easy to assemble Goes rusty relatively quickly

It may be the case that you want a dog playpen that will be nice and sturdy, and difficult for your dog to escape from. In this instance, this offering from FXW will fit the bill nicely.

Available in a range of sizes, from 24 inches all the way up to 50, the FXW Dog Playpen is incredibly easy to set up, taking no more than five minutes to assemble. it's customizable too, meaning there is no predefined shape; there are a number of ways in which to arrange the panels.

Moreover, there are safeguards included for if your dog tries to escape. Rounded ball tops are fixed to the top of the stakes, making them kinder on their claws. If you choose to have it outside then the stakes can be embedded in the ground, making it even harder to knock over.

The only issue we have really seen mentioned is that of rust – a number of reviews reported this to occur after a short amount of time, meaning this is best kept inside when not in use.

In terms of sturdiness and reliability, however, we have heard few complaints about this.

How to choose the best dog playpen

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Height and weight

A dog playpen obviously needs to be able to contain your pooch appropriately. The size you need will of course depend on the size of your dog, as well as their ability to jump.

If you have a large dog who can easily scale obstacles, look for a playpen which offers plenty of height, or you could also look for those which offer the option of extending the height as they grow or get older.

Another alternative is to purchase a playpen cover which should keep your dog secure, as well as providing good shade if you’re intending to use the pen outdoors.

Weight is important for two different reasons - you’ll want to be able to manoeuvre the pen reasonably easily, but if it’s very light, you might find some strong dogs can lift it up and escape. Bear this in mind in relation to your own dog when choosing a pen.

Materials

Most playpens are made from metal wiring, which acts as a sort of cage for your dog. This helps to keep them contained without being too heavy or cumbersome.

Alternatively however, you might look for pens which are made from transparent or translucent plastic sheeting. This gives you a better sight of your dog from a number of different angles, so you might consider it to be more appropriate for your needs.

Entry and exit points

The cheaper dog pens often don’t include a door or gate for the dog (or you) to get in and out of the pen. That won’t be a problem for some dogs, but if you have one that you don’t want to lift in and out of the pen, it makes sense to get one with an inbuilt door for the easiest operability.

Some pens don’t have doors, but do have sections that can easily be released and move in a door-like way. It’s generally worth paying a little extra for an inbuilt door if you can, though.

Outdoor options

Have a think about how you intend to use your dog pen. If it’s for indoor use only, you might be able to get away with cheaper options that haven’t been designed to be particularly durable.

If however you’re wanting to give your pooch a run around outside to get some fresh air, you should look for those that feature rust-proofing, as well as coming with stakes to secure the pen to the ground. You’ll probably find that you don’t want the hassle of having to move the pen in and out of the house if you're using it frequently, so investing in one that can withstand various weathers makes a lot of sense.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.