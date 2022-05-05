Library Foundation Fish Fry Fundraiser

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re still in need of a gift for Mother’s Day, never fear the St. Andrews has plenty of options for a gift for mom. The market will also be relocating from its current location at the CSS Yacht Basin to Oaks by the Bay Park, located at 2715 W. 10th […]
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A new restaurant named after one of the most prominent streets in Panama City will open in the fall. “Harrison’s”, owned by The St. Joe Company is being built next to Hotel Indigo on the Bay. “It’s important to us, for us to do our part to do our part […]
Sparkling emerald waters and charming European-inspired architecture make up one of the most romantic beach towns on the Emerald Coast of Florida, Rosemary Beach. It's located in South Walton and it's the best way to travel to a Swiss Village with a Florida touch without ever having to go overseas.
The Giving Plate announced Monday a very generous financial contribution toward their capital campaign, from Hayden and Kristin Watson. On behalf of Hayden Homes, the Watsons became a $50,000 Gold Legacy Sponsor, and the Anjulicia Foundation became a $250,000 Diamond Legacy Sponsor for The Giving Plate’s future Kid’s Korner Store, totaling $300,000.
There is a world beneath the tropical landscape of the Sunshine State that is begging to be explored. Florida Caverns State Park near Tallahassee makes for an exciting underground adventure, and it even hides a secret rainbow world. For just $10.75 per person, you can explore this unique state park...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Sharky’s is hosting the National Pro Watercross Jet Ski Tour this weekend, marking the second stop of the tour as a whole. Teams competing to build up points for a chance at nationals in Lake Charles, LA. Normally the guys would be pushing 100 mph...
A veil of a mystery surrounds one of the most popular and diverse ornamental plants — begonias. Experts have been unable to pinpoint exactly where they originated, according to the National Garden Bureau, even though begonias are frequently found growing wild from South and Central America to India. Historical records of plants matching their description date back to 14th century China.
One of the best parts of vacation is the food. We found two delicious must-visit mom-and-pop restaurants in Panama City Beach, Florida. PCB has a ton of restaurants to choose from if you love chain restaurants. There are also tons of seafood joints that sit on the gulf where you can enjoy surf and turf.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s about that time to dive into summer: Water World, Dothan’s most exciting beach, has its seasonal opening day Saturday May 7!. Starting at 10 in the morning you can slide, swim, and splash around at Water World until 5 o’clock. It...
You could be forgiven if you didn’t realize there was a marathon taking place all over Fort Walton Beach on Wednesday. There was no pack of runners, no crowd of cheering fans and no blocked-off streets. This marathon had a single runner with very personal reasons for her run.
FORT WALTON BEACH — Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, invites high schoolers ages 14-19* to work out for free at any Planet Fitness location in the Fort Walton Beach area from May 16 through Aug. 31 as part of the High School Summer Pass initiative.
