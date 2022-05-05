Public Safety Blotter Articles

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Firefighters made a horrifying discovery once inside the row home that caught fire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday: the body of a man with gunshot wounds. When they first arrived at 325 Furrow Street, the house was engulfed in flames. A firefighter was injured while battling the blaze. WJZ Investigator Mike Hellgren spoke to a person who said he moved out of that house less than one month ago. The Carrollton Ridge rowhome that burned last night—and where a man was found dead with gunshot wounds—remains unsecured. It is one of almost 800 vacants in this neighborhood. @wjz pic.twitter.com/GKx65LX1Ah — Mike Hellgren...

30 MINUTES AGO