DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have arrested Elijah Hood, the suspect in the shooting deaths of two adults and one child in a northeast Denver apartment last month. The victims have been identified as Denise Hood, her grandson Donn’e Allen and 4-year-old great-grandson Me’khi Parham Allen. Elijah Jhquez Hood (credit: Denver Police) Police said that Elijah Hood was tracked down after Metro Crime Stoppers received multiple tips that identified the suspect as “EJ,” which matches the suspect’s first and middle initial. Hood, 24, is the nephew of Denise Hood, one of the victims. Me’khi Parham Allen and Denise Hood (credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) The...

57 MINUTES AGO