WEST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Central Illinois Flea Market is hosting a series of events in its first year for people to shop and give back to the community. “For every event, half of our money goes to charities. Today’s event is for Pekin’s TAPS Animal Shelter,” said the owner of the flea market, Scott Walden.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO