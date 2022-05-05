ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

Atlantia pockets 8.2 bln euros from sale of Italian motorway assets

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L4waf_0fUWNoHN00

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Italian infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI) said on Thursday it had finalised the sale of its controlling stake in Italian motorway unit Autostrade per l'Italia in a deal worth 8.2 billion euros ($8.6 billion).

The closing marks the definitive exit of the Benetton-led group from the motorway business in Italy almost four years after the collapse of a bridge run by Autostrade in Genoa, which killed 43 people.

Autostrade manages more than 3,000 kilometres of toll roads across Italy under long-term concessions granted by the Italian state. It is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of motorways on a network with approximately 4 million travellers per day.

"Atlantia received a total sale consideration equal to 8.199 billion euros including the ticking fee accrued and net of minor

price adjustments recognised under the terms of the sale agreement," the group said.

Under terms of the contract signed last year, Atlantia will also get an earn-out if the Italian government partially compensates Autostrade for traffic lost between 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

"On the potential earn-out, there will be more clarity in the second part of this year," one source with knowledge of the matter said.

Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is leading the consortium of buyers that will acquire Atlantia's 88% stake in Autostrade and will acquire the asset through an investment vehicle called Holding Reti Autostradali (HRA).

HRA is 51% owned by CDP, with CDP's co-investors Macquarie and Blackstone each holding a 24.5% stake.

Lured by the expectation that Atlantia would pocket more than 8 billion euros for Autostrade, infrastructure funds GIP and Brookfield approached the Benettons with a plan to buy Atlantia in March.

The Benettons rebuffed the offer and last month announced the launch of a takeover bid for Atlantia, planning to delist it with the help of Blackstone (BX.N). read more

($1 = 0.9513 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Richard Chang

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Benettons, Blackstone set to launch bid for Atlantia late summer

MILAN, May 6 (Reuters) - The Benetton family and U.S. fund Blackstone (BX.N) are expected to launch their 58 billion euro ($61 billion) bid for Italy's Atlantia at the end of the summer, three sources said, after they filed their offer prospectus with authorities this week. The bidders, who have...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Egypt to delay sale of state company shares until Sept

May 7 (Reuters) - Egypt will delay the planned offering of shares on the stock exchange of a number of state companies until after the summer vacation, Public Enterprise Minister Hisham Tawfik told Reuters on Saturday. The government had planned to offer shares in four to six companies in the...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorway#Infrastructure#Italy#Toll Roads#Italian#Milan#Benetton#Cdp
Reuters

Wall Street sees greater risk of default by major banks

May 3 (Reuters) - The cost to insure bonds of Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citigroup (C.N) against default hit two-year highs on Monday on growing fears the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive moves to tame inflation might tip the economy into recession. Credit risks have worsened since the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Morning Bid: Sell everything (except the dollar)!

A look at the day ahead in markets from Dhara Ranasinghe. When the blue-chip Dow Jones index slides more than 1,000 points on one day, U.S. Treasury yields jump as much as 20 basis points and Britain's pound drops more than 2%, you'd be forgiven for thinking that investors have gone into a sell everything mode.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter

May 8 (Reuters) - Foreign investment in Tunisia rose by 73% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the state news agency reported on Sunday. Foreign investment had risen 18% in January to March 2021 compared to the same three-month period of...
WORLD
Reuters

SocGen boosts first-quarter income but costs of Ukraine war rise

PARIS, May 5 (Reuters) - French lender Societe Generale (SOGN.PA) beat first-quarter earnings expectations on Thursday but booked higher provisions for loans turning bad as the economic impact of the war in Ukraine hits its customers. France's third-biggest listed bank said net income rose 3.4% to 842 million euros ($892...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Reuters

Wind turbine makers struggle to find pricing power

COPENHAGEN/MADRID, May 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine makers racked up hefty losses last quarter, swelled by rocketing costs and cut-throat competition despite being more in demand than ever. The industry started seeing a steep decline in prices and increased competition back in 2017 as some governments moved away from generous,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

NYSE-owner ICE eyes mortgage market reform as profit rises

(Reuters) -New York Stock Exchange owner Intercontinental Exchange posted a rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by higher trading volumes in several asset classes as interest hike expectations and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised market volatility. Excluding one-time items like M&A costs, ICE earned $1.43 per share, edging...
MARKETS
US News and World Report

Brazilian Brewer Ambev Posts Q1 Earnings Beat as Volumes Grow

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian brewer Ambev SA's first-quarter net income rose 29.1% from a year earlier as volumes increased, driven by its domestic and South American units, it said on Thursday, beating estimates from analysts polled by Refinitiv. The bottom line came in at 3.53 billion reais ($717.51 million),...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Australia’s NAB banks on overconfidence

MELBOURNE, May 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - National Australia Bank (NAB.AX) is hiking its dividend by more than a fifth after the smallest of the country’s big-four lenders by risk-weighted assets posted a 4% jump in net income for the first half of its financial year. Chief Executive Ross McEwan has been steadily improving performance and solidifying NAB’s position as the second-most valuable bank Down Under.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Lebanese abroad cast votes for May 15 election hoping for change

BEIRUT, May 8 (Reuters) - Lebanese citizens living abroad began voting in a parliamentary election on Sunday, with many set to back political newcomers after the worst crisis since Lebanon's 1975-90 civil war led to widespread poverty and a wave of emigration. Nearly 200,000 Lebanese living overseas are eligible to...
ELECTIONS
Reuters

MercadoLibre says it is managing to offset costs through pricing

May 5 (Reuters) - MercadoLibre Inc (MELI.O)said it was so far managing to recoup higher costs by boosting its prices as the South American e-commerce giant reversed a year-ago loss, helped by growth in its financial services unit. Chief Financial Officer Pedro Arnt said in a call with analysts that...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

North American Unit Shines as Brazil's Gerdau Posts $598 Million Profit in Q1

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian steelmaker Gerdau SA on Thursday reported first-quarter net profit roughly in line with market expectations as weaker results in Brazil were offset by an improvement in North America. Gerdau's net income reached 2.94 billion reais ($597.96 million), down 17% from the previous three months but up...
MARKETS
Reuters

Shopify's revenue growth slowest in seven years, shares plunge

May 5 (Reuters) - Canada's Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), reported its slowest quarterly revenue growth since going public in 2015 and delivered a big miss on profit, sending the company's U.S.-listed shares tumbling 17% on Thursday. Easing global e-commerce growth from the frenetic pace seen during the peak of the pandemic...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India's Reliance Jio Infocomm posts 24% jump in March-quarter profit

BENGALURU, May 6 (Reuters) - Reliance Jio Infocomm, the telecom unit of Reliance Industries Ltd (RELI.NS), reported a 24.2% jump in fourth-quarter net profit on Friday. Net profit rose to 41.73 billion rupees for the quarter ending March 31, from 33.60 billion rupees a year earlier. Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Nigerian telecoms operators approach regulator for tariff hike

ABUJA, May 6 (Reuters) - Nigerian telecoms regulator said on Friday it had received a letter from the association of mobile phone operators demanding for a certain percentage hike in tariff for services due to the high cost of operations. Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) said there could be justifiable reasons...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

425K+
Followers
324K+
Post
203M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy