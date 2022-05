IRVINE, Calif. - 13 is not unlucky for the first place Gauchos. Cory Lewis pitched seven innings of 1-hit shutout ball as UCSB blanked Irvine 2-0 to run their Big West winning streak to 13 games. UCSB is running away with the league at 20-2. Cal Poly is in second...

