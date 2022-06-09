Emmy Predictions: Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Please Don’t Forget Christina Ricci’s Pitch-Perfect Misty from ‘Yellowjackets’

Click here to read the full article.

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and online, as well as provide inside reports on all the contenders in this year's awards season races.

To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE EMMYS COLLECTIVE

Visit each category, per the individual awards show from THE EMMYS HUB

To see old predictions and commentary, click the EMMY PREDICTIONS ARCHIVES

For film awards predictions go to THE OSCARS HUB

UPDATED: June 2, 2022

2022 EMMYS PREDICTIONS:

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

AWARDS PREDICTION COMMENTARY :

You can’t fall for the magic and mystery of Showtime’s horror-drama series without crediting Christina Ricci ’s scene-stealing role. With her adult co-stars campaigning in lead, she has a clear road to possible victory

An Emmy-winning actor for “Medium,” Academy Award winner Patricia Arquette is terrifying in Apple’s acclaimed dystopian series. A standout in a killer ensemble, she could be a stellar representative for the show at the Emmys.

On fire this year with another Netflix series, “Inventing Anna,” the talented two-time Emmy winner Julia Garner is back for the drama’s final season, receiving standout notices once again for her memorable work.

Playing the beloved Kate on NBC’s hit series was an incredible tour de force by Chrissy Metz , who has one Emmy nomination for the series. As the show bids farewell, one more dance with the TV Academy is more than warranted.

Veteran actress J. Smith Cameron is superb on HBO’s dramatic soap opera about the worst kind of people. She delivers on multiple fronts and hopefully won’t split votes with her co-star Sarah Snook. Long believed to be the front-runner to win the category, Snook’s landed key precursors so far, leaving the impression that her nom is certain. The HBO awards team are experts at the campaign game, and we should expect her to find her way to a second Emmy nomination.

The reading of the “Dear Billy” letter in the fourth season of “Stranger Things,” captured the cultural zeitgeist and affirmed that Sadie Sink is a special talent. The reminding popularity of the hit song “Running Up That Hill” by Kate Bush, leading up to the opening of nomination voting, will surely help her move towards a deserved citation from the TV Academy.

Sink will hope to land alongside her co-star Millie Bobby Brown , the young actress, now 18, who was nominated for the first two seasons before shockingly missing out for the third. With the show returning after a two-year delay, it’s as popular as ever, and she could be welcomed back into the race, as long as she doesn’t split votes.

On fire this year with another Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” Julia Garner the talented two-time Emmy winner is back for the final season of “Ozark,” receiving standout notices once again for her memorable work.

In her debut television role, Jung Hoyeon is a major part of “Squid Game’s” success. The industry has noticed, proven by her surprise SAG Awards win for female actor in a drama series, which beat out leading performances (and more famous names) such as Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon (“The Morning Show”). Being part of the streamer’s front-running series also helps, since it’s contending to make history and win big at the Emmys.

How have we come to the near end of the popular AMC spin-off series “Better Call Saul,” without Rhea Seehorn at minimum receiving at least one nomination along the way? That needs to change this year, in addition to taking on the director’s chair for an episode (“Hit and Run”), she may be in her best position yet for some overdue love.

This is not the full list of submitted contenders, additions will be added every Thursday.

Read more : Variety’s Awards Circuit Emmys Predictions Hub

The nomination round of voting runs from June 16 to June 27. The official nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards will be announced Tuesday, July 12.

The list of programs and potential nominees listed below is incomplete and is subject to change. The full television awards season calendar is linked here .

2021 category winner : Gillian Anderson, “The Crown” (Netflix)

ALL AWARDS CONTENDERS AND RANKINGS :

AND THE PREDICTED NOMINEES ARE: RANK CONTENDERS SERIES NETWORK 1 Sarah Snook “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 2 Rhea Seehorn “Better Call Saul” AMC 3 Julia Garner “Ozark” Netflix 4 J. Smith Cameron “Succession” HBO/HBO Max 5 Christina Ricci “Yellowjackets” Showtime 6 Jung Ho-yeon “Squid Game” Netflix 7 Patricia Arquette “Severance” Apple TV+ 8 Sadie Sink “Stranger Things” Netflix NEXT IN LINE 9 Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things” Netflix 10 Chrissy Metz “This Is Us” NBC OTHER TOP-TIER CONTENDERS 11 Julianna Marguiles “The Morning Show” Apple TV+ 12 Sydney Sweeney “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 13 Melissa McCarthy “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu 14 Jasmin Savoy Brown “Yellowjackets” Showtime 15 Lili Taylor “Outer Range” Amazon Prime Video 16 Susan Kelechi Watson “This Is Us” NBC 17 Fiona Shaw “Killing Eve” BBC America 18 Maya Hawke “Stranger Things” Netflix 19 Yuh Jung Youn “Pachinko” Apple TV+ 20 Christine Baranski “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max ALSO IN CONTENTION 21 Kim Joo-Ryoung “Squid Game” Netflix 22 Sally Field “Winning Time: Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” HBO/HBO Max 23 Maude Apatow “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 24 Sophia Di Martino “Loki” Disney+ 25 Christine Lahti “Evil” Paramount+ 26 Regina Hall “Nine Perfect Strangers” Hulu 27 Samantha Hanratty “Yellowjackets” Showtime 28 Hunter Schafer “Euphoria” HBO/HBO Max 29 Cynthia Nixon “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max 30 Audra McDonald “The Gilded Age” HBO/HBO Max UNRANKED CONTENDERS — Adjoa Andoh “Bridgerton” Netflix — Alfre Woodard “See” Apple TV+ — Alison Pill “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ — Alison Wright “Snowpiercer” TNT — Amy Brenneman “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ — Annelle Olaleye “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Audra McDonald “The Good Fight” Paramount+ — Bella Heathcote “Pieces of Her” Netflix — Bessie Carter “Bridgerton” Netflix — Birgundi Baker “The Chi” Showtime — Brooklyn Shuck “Evil” Paramount+ — Cassandra Freeman “Bel-Air” Peacock — Chandra Wilson “Grey’s Anatomy” ABC — Charithra Chandran “Bridgerton” Netflix — Charmaine Bingwa “The Good Fight” Paramount+ — Christina Chong “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Paramount+ — Claudia Jessie “Bridgerton” Netflix — Dalya Knapp “Evil” Paramount+ — Danielle Macdonald “The Tourist” HBO/HBO Max — Dianne Wiest “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+ — Ella Purnell “Yellowjackets” Showtime — Emma Laird “Mayor of Kingstown” Paramount+ — Florence Hunt “Bridgerton” Netflix — Glenn Close “Tehran” Apple TV+ — Golda Rosheuvel “Bridgerton” Netflix — Gugu Mbatha-Raw “Loki” Disney+ — Hiam Abbass “Succession” HBO/HBO Max — Isa Briones “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ — Jamie Chung “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Jennifer Carpenter “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Jennifer Tilly “Chucky” Syfy — Jeri Ryan “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ — Jessica Frances Dukes “Ozark” Netflix — Joana Ribeiro “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Johnny Sequoyah “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Julia Jones “Dexter: New Blood” Showtime — Kate Mulgrew “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Kathryn Drysdale “Bridgerton” Netflix — Kelsey Asbilie “Yellowstone” Paramount Network — Kiah McKirnan “Night Sky” Amazon Prime Video — Kristin Kreuk “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video — Lorraine Ashbourne “Bridgerton” Netflix — Lorraine Toussaint “The Equalizer” CBS — Maddy Crocco “Evil” Paramount+ — Madeleine Madden “The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video — Maria Sten “Reacher” Amazon Prime Video — Mary Hollis Inboden “Kevin Can F**k Himself” AMC — Michelle Hurd “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ — Mimî M. Khayisa “The Witcher” Netflix — Ming-Na Wen “The Book of Boba Fett” Disney+ — Natalia Dyer “Stranger Things” Netflix — Nicola Coughlan “Bridgerton” Netflix — Olivia Cooke “Slow Horses” Apple TV+ — Orla Brady “Star Trek: Picard” Paramount+ — Phillipa Soo “Shining Girls” Apple TV+ — Phoebe Dynevor “Bridgerton” Netflix — Piper Perabo “Yellowstone” Paramount Network — Polly Walker “Bridgerton” Netflix — Priah Ferguson “Stranger Things” Netflix — Ruth Gemmell “Bridgerton” Netflix — Sarah Steele “The Good Fight” Paramount+ — Shelley Conn “Bridgerton” Netflix — Skylar Gray “Evil” Paramount+ — Sonya Cassidy “The Man Who Fell to Earth” Showtime — Sophie Nélisse “Yellowjackets” Showtime — Sophie Skelton “Outlander” Starz — Sophie Thatcher “Yellowjackets” Showtime — Sosie Bacon “As We See It” Amazon Prime Video — Verónica Falcón “Ozark” Netflix — Wunmi Mosaku “Loki” Disney+ — Yolonda Ross “The Chi” Showtime — Zoe Robins “The Wheel of Time” Amazon Prime Video

AWARDS CATEGORY HISTORY (Supporting Actress Drama)

The Primetime Emmy Awards, better known simply as the Emmys, is television’s most prestigious artistic award. There are many records held for both wins and nominations in the near eight decades.

For wins: Nancy Marchand has the most wins in this category with four, all for her work as Margaret Pynchon in “Lou Grant,” three of which were consecutive. Ellen Corby is second in line with three.

For an entire series, “Lou Grant” has the most wins with four while “St. Elsewhere,” “The Waltons” and “The West Wing” with three apiece.

For nominations: Tyne Daly has the most nominations with eight, with Nancy Marchand and Betty Thomas close behind with seven.

“Hill Street Blues” is the series that has received the most nominations in this category over its run, with 13 nominations, with “Game of Thrones” close behind with 12.

2022 Primetime Emmy Awards Predictions

2022 Creative Arts Emmys Predictions

About the Primetime Emmy Awards ( Emmys )

The Primetime Emmy Awards , better known as the Emmys , are given out by the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (ATAS). Since 1949, the awards have recognized excellence in American primetime television programming. They are divided into three classes – Primetime Emmy Awards, the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards (honors artisan achievements), and the Primetime Engineering Emmy Awards (recognizes significant engineering and technological contributions). The typical eligibility period is between June 1 and May 31 of any given year. The Television Academy comprises over 25,000 members, representing 30 professional peer groups, including performers, directors, producers, art directors and various artisans and executives.