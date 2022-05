WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Greater Wichita YMCA CEO Ronn McMahon announced Friday that youth sports in Andover would return this weekend, just over one week after the Andover YMCA was hit by a tornado. Games will be played at Andover High School while field conditions at the Andover Y and timing of the reopening of the Farha Sports Center is evaluated.

