Industry Men Jailed, Accused of Attempting Catalytic Converter Theft in Irwindale

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIRWINDALE - Two men were stopped in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a van parked at a business complex April 24, the Irwindale Police Department said. Jeffrey Michael Divers, 44, and...

