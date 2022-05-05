Industry Men Jailed, Accused of Attempting Catalytic Converter Theft in Irwindale
4 days ago
IRWINDALE - Two men were stopped in the process of cutting a catalytic converter from a van parked at a business complex April 24, the Irwindale Police Department said. Jeffrey Michael Divers, 44, and...
MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
A TEENAGER was captured on surveillance footage moments after being reported missing as police found her backpack and cell phone at the scene. Saige Stiles, 15, was last seen walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie, Florida, after telling a friend she was being "followed." The concerned friend...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
A man died after being hit by a car while he was trying to steal its catalytic converter early Monday, Sacramento Police Department officials said. Police said officers responded to Timberlake Drive at 4:45 a.m. and found a man with serious injuries. The man was taken to a hospital where he was declared dead, KTLA […]
A La Habra mother was sentenced Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison for pushing her 7-month-old son to his death from atop an Orange County hospital parking structure over a decade ago. Sonia Hermosillo, 42, told the judge that she was sorry for killing Noe Medina Jr. in 2011 and asked in tears […]
Authorities were on the lookout for the driver of a semi truck hauling a severely damaged mobile home Monday evening. Reports indicated that the home struck an overpass on the southbound I-5 Freeway in Sun Valley, causing the roof of the house to come off - scattering debris all over the roadway and damaging at least one car that was driving behind the big rig. Despite the impact, the driver of the vehicle continued driving away from the scene. California Highway Patrol officers searching for the vehicle warned other crews to be on the lookout for the truck, which was carrying the mobile home missing a roof. With Sky9 overhead, a considerable amount of damage could be seen on the overpass, and CalTrans officials were said to be on their way to examine the integrity of the bridge. Several lanes of the freeway were blocked off as crews cleaned the debris from the road. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
This is the surreal moment 21 migrants were found concealed inside two wooden crates during a traffic stop in Texas. The shocking findings took place April 6 when state troopers and U.S. Border Patrol agents pulled over a pickup truck and disrupted the human smuggling attempt in Laredo. Footage released...
Three men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a March shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead in Riverside. Eric Flores, 25, was shot and killed on March 2 while sitting in his vehicle on the 10000 block of Gould Street. Paramedics were called to the area around 2:30 a.m. after he was […]
A Huntington Beach personal trainer has been convicted of two counts of first-degree murder for fatally shooting a man he saw as a romantic rival and a woman he believed to be his ex-girlfriend, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Jamon Rayon Buggs, 47, was also convicted of one count of being a felon […]
The girlfriend of a man stabbed and killed in Santa Ana more than 25 years ago was arrested by authorities in Texas and will be charged for the man’s death. On Tuesday, the Santa Ana Police Department announced the arrest of Jade Benning for the 1996 murder of Christopher Hervey. On Jan. 4, 1996, Hervey […]
Orange County officials are warning the public about an “extremely dangerous and violent criminal” who is on the loose. Ike Souzer, 18, was released from the Theo Lacy Facility in Orange on Wednesday and transferred to a Santa Ana halfway house on electronic monitoring, the O.C. District Attorney’s Office said. At some point, he took […]
A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office has released a cause of death for a man whose body was found 200 feet in a well in March. The coroner said Jerome Crystian, 26, died due to mechanical asphyxia, but the manner of death was not determined. Generally, mechanical asphyxia refers to suffocation by […]
The Los Angeles Police Department has tied at least 17 gangs from South L.A. to the surge of “follow-home” robberies targeting people who wear jewelry or drive luxury vehicles throughout the city, officials said Tuesday. Police said they noticed a sudden increase in violent armed robberies that involve victims being followed from places like Melrose […]
Three Orange County Mexican Mafia members and 28 of their associates have been charged with several federal offenses in a grand jury indictment, officials announced Wednesday. The indictment includes charges of racketeering, murder and attempted murder, conspiring to traffic narcotics, distributing, and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, using a firearm to […]
The parents of a 1-year-old boy who died from injuries that police say are clear signs of abuse have been arrested. Ricardo Mendez, 27, and Antanita Miller, 24, were arrested Monday after the body of their 1-year-old son was brought to a Pomona hospital with injuries that were “consistent with ongoing abuse.” Police say the […]
