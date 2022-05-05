Mendoza Becomes First Hispanic Judge on U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals
An alumnus from Eastern Washington has become the first Hispanic judge from the state of Washington to serve on the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. Judge Sal Mendoza Jr., ’94 of Richland, was nominated in April...
ANOTHER batch of stimulus checks worth up to $1,200 is set to go out to thousands of Americans this month. Under California’s Golden State I (GSS 1) and Golden State Stimulus II (GSS II) programs launched in 2021, eligible residents are getting up to $1,100 and $1,200 respectively. In...
Louisiana Senator John Kennedy was left frustrated on Tuesday by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s unwillingness to offer an opinion on what percentage of police officers he believes are “bad” or racist.Mr Garland, who was testifying before the Senate Appropriations Committee regarding the Justice Department’s budget request for Fiscal Year 2023, appeared flummoxed by the Pelican State Republican’s inquiries, which called for him to render a judgement on the conduct of local police officers across the US.After Mr Kennedy asked him about “what percentage of cops in America” were what he described as “bad cops,” Mr Garland replied that the...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
A federal judge cleared the legal path for Georgia voters to stop Greene from being able to run for re-election. The Georgia rep was stripped of her committee assignments over racist comments she made online.
Florida Republicans have compared a protest against a newly drawn congressional map that dilutes Black voter strength in the state to the violent attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election on 6 January, 2021.On 21 April, a small group of mostly Black Democratic legislators staged a sit-in protest in the middle of the House floor, singing and praying and briefly delaying votes during a special legislation convened by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, whose map eliminates two of the state’s four districts represented by Black Democrats and creates four more districts that lean Republican.State Rep Randy Fine...
SEATTLE — A first-of-its-kind alert system for missing Indigenous women and people was signed into law in Washington state in 2022. The system will help distribute information about missing Indigenous people, similar to a Silver Alert of an Amber Alert. Washington has the second-highest number of missing Indigenous people...
EVERETT, Wash. — A 38-year-old fugitive with ties to the Snohomish County area is being sought by law enforcement after escaping a federal prison camp in Oregon, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The U.S. Marshals-led, Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force is searching for Andrew Cain...
A sea of red formed at the Haxton Way and Kwina Road roundabout as Lummi Tribal members gathered in honor of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Awareness Day Thursday, May 5, on the Lummi Nation Reservation near Bellingham. With posters, drums and wearing red, the official color of...
Pro-life demonstrators protest outside of the US Supreme Court in Washington, DC on November 1, 2021. The Supreme Court is set to hear challenges to Texas' restrictive abortion laws. - The conservative-majority US Supreme Court hears challenges on Monday to the most restrictive law passed since abortion was made a constitutional right nearly 50 years ago -- a Texas bill that bans a woman from terminating a pregnancy after six weeks. (Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
PORTLAND, Ore.—An international fugitive and former resident of San Diego who is wanted in the District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam was apprehended in and returned to the U.S. from Costa Rica after more than two decades on the run. Robin James McPherson, who faces charges...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
