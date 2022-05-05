ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas cities are booming. I feel it in the country.

By Leah Cuddeback
hillcountryalliance.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout a year ago, I was kayaking down the Llano River, about 80 miles west of Austin, Texas. It’s spring-fed and runs through the countryside, representative of the state’s beauty. I was paddling a usually serene...

hillcountryalliance.org

Comments / 0

Related
95.5 KLAQ

There’s a Worm Warning for Texas That Texans Should Beware Of

There is something you should be on the lookout for, especially, if you enjoy traveling through Texas. There was a new invasive species recently discovered in Texas that seems to be an immortal species. Hammerhead flatworms are a threat to our ecosystem so it is best to try and destroy...
101.5 KNUE

This 2,200 Acre Ranch in Boerne, Texas has a Cave and a Huge Country Music Star Neighbor

Wouldn't it be nice to wake up every morning and the only sound you hear is nature? That's becoming less and less a thing even for those living on a country road. But there still are areas, especially in Texas, where we can be surrounded by nothing but wide open fields. One such place exists in Boerne, outside of San Antonio, and your "neighbor" is arguably the biggest star ever in country music.
Narcity USA

Venomous "Blue Dragons" Are Invading Texas Beaches & They Look Like Mini-Pokémons

Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Solutions Lab
ValleyCentral

Body discovered with flesh eaten by ‘whatever lives in the murky waters’

Editor’s Note: This article contains images at the end of this article that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised. HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman well known by the community disappeared with no trace only for her flesh-eaten body to be discovered days later in a resaca, leaving authorities with no leads. […]
Kiss 103.1 FM

Mystery of the Severed Leg Found on I-10 in Texas Solved

It's not everyday that body parts are found along Texas highways, but that's exactly what happened along I-10 in Texas back in March. It took a little time and work, but the mystery of the severed leg found on I-10 in Texas has been solved. Severed Leg Found Along I-10.
Ash Jurberg

The Austin couple giving away billions

Recently I have been writing about billionaires, business leaders, and entrepreneurs. And when I do, I get lots of comments from readers asking for more stories on people who aren't just wealthy but also are charitable members of the community.
KWTX

Tornado watch issued for most of Central Texas through 6 pm

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A tornado watch remains in effect for parts of Central Texas until 6 PM. While the main concern with today’s storms will be strong wind gusts, potentially over 70 MPH, there’s a concern for hail and also a few tornadoes too. TIMING. The storms...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

Another Tornado Cluster Left Towns in Oklahoma and Texas in Ruins

Seminole, Oklahoma, has been ripped apart by two tornadoes in three days, including a multi-tornado outbreak on Wednesday evening that caused extensive structural damage and a power loss. =. Extreme Weather. Seminole, roughly 60 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, was hit by a tornado for the first time at 7:53...
SEMINOLE, OK
Kicker 102.5

Is It Illegal To Bury Your Pet In Your Yard In Arkansas or Texas?

Is it illegal to bury your pet in your yard in Arkansas or Texas?. I am a pet owner and dogs are my preferred pet. But what do you do in the case of your beloved pet passing away? I had a rottweiler that we had to ut down after her battle with cancer. At the time we were at the vet's office and they offered to take care of her for me after her passing.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Woman in Texas buys ancient Roman bust at Goodwill store

SAN ANTONIO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A marble bust that a woman in Texas bought for $34.99 at a Goodwill store is now temporarily on display at a museum.Experts first determined that the bust was indeed a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II -- now it is being shown to the world at the San Antonio Museum of Art.The bust, which art collector Laura Young found at Goodwill in 2018, once belonged in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the museum, which is temporarily displaying the piece until it is returned to Germany next year.The...
KXAN

Deputies find 100 migrants inside big rig on Texas highway

Authorities say deputies found about 100 migrants in the back of a semitrailer that had broken down on a South Texas highway, but many of them fled. Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies found the semitrailer around 7 a.m. Friday just north of Ganado, about 90 miles southwest of Houston.

Comments / 0

Community Policy