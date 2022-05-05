ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Novartis suspends two cancer therapies over quality concerns

By Reuters
 3 days ago
ZURICH, May 5 (Reuters) - Novartis (NOVN.S) said on Thursday it had temporarily suspended the production of its Lutathera and Pluvicto cancer therapies at facilities in Italy and New Jersey after potential quality issues were discovered in their manufacturing.

"Novartis is conducting a thorough review of the situation and currently expects to resolve the issues and resume some supply in the next six weeks", the Swiss company said.

The drugmaker added in a statement that some doses of cancer therapy Lutathera would be available in Europe and Asia from a site in Spain, but there might be some delays in supply.

Lutathera and Pluvicto are both so-called radioligand therapies, a type of treatment that uses nuclear medicine to precisely target and treat cancer cells.

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters

Reuters

