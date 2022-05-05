ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searsburg, VT

State Police Still Searching, Seeking Help Finding Searsburg Woman Missing Since March 27

By Vermont State Police
compassvermont.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice continue to investigate the disappearance of Mary E. Reid, conducting searches and following up on potential leads and tips. Detectives have received reports that Mary might have been seen walking on Vermont Route 9 in the vicinity of her home on the day she was last reported seen, barefoot and...

www.compassvermont.com

