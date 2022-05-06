University of Scranton students enjoy restaurant event

It’s national nurses week and mental health month. We talked to a nursing teacher about how to help her students avoid burnout. “It's important that we reflect on our teachings on our nurse theorists and Florence Nightingale was recognized as our first nursing theorists. And she taught us that the nurses must use their brain, their heart and their hands, to help the patient feel better and help their environment and help create an environment where they can heal. And that's what I do in my classroom is try to create an environment where my students can learn and try to decrease the stress. Have them be more thoughtful of their breath and their breathing techniques and tried to show them techniques to get through this," said.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO