SHERIDAN – Laramie County Republicans staged a walkout from the GOP convention Saturday after state party representatives voted to cut their delegation from 37 to three. In protest of the decision, almost all Laramie delegates walked through the center of the room and tossed their badges onto leadership’s desk. The vote on Saturday morning came after weeks of back and forth over party rules and accusations of selective enforcement. The matter is hardly academic. Laramie County is Wyoming’s most populous county and has 29,000 Republicans...

2 DAYS AGO