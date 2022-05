LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – The May 2022 commencement ceremonies for University of Kentucky students is Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. According to the university, more than 3,900 graduates are registered to participate in the commencement ceremonies. The UK Board of Trustees approved the conferral of 5,346 degrees at its meeting last week, including 3,625 undergraduate, 1,169 graduate and 552 professional degree candidates for May 2022, according to UK. These numbers reflect degree candidates, not individual graduates since some graduates earn more than one degree.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO