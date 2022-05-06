ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrenceville, GA

Gwinnett man accused of killing wife, son-in-law in double shooting, cops say

By Matt Bruce, Henri Hollis
 4 days ago
A Lawrenceville man is accused of shooting and killing his wife before being confronted by his step-daughter and her husband, leading to an exchange of gunfire that fatally wounded his...

Cherri Ashton
4d ago

My condolences and prayers for the daughter. What an awful thing to experience. May you find comfort and healing through our Lord Jesus Christ.

