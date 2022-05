The old school decor of the Wooten Barber Shop remains mostly unchanged from when it opened in 1964, despite the urban sprawl of The Drag where it is located. With burnt orange leather chairs and an eye-catching red and blue barber’s pole, UT students and longtime locals alike can be seen chatting with one another inside the shop — but Wooten will have to cease operations by June 15.

