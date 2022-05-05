New Black Creek Bridge Open on Route M in Shelby County

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
The teen driver killed in a crash Wednesday night on Highway 42 in Miller County was Baily Luttrell, a student and athlete at the School of the Osage, the district superintendent said Friday morning.
ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on Sunday morning. Keegan Wiedemann, 18, was driving a vehicle westbound on Highway 100 at Newport Road at 8:18 a.m. Sunday. A 15-year-old boy was his passenger. Missouri State Highway Patrol says the vehicle was driving too fast...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Police are investigating after mushroom hunters discovered a body in a rural, hand-dug water well in south-central Missouri. The discovery was made Sunday afternoon near the unincorporated community of Long Lane, about 35 miles northeast of Springfield. The mushroom hunters came upon the well and...
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly 8 inches of rain in a 36-hour period across the Joplin region. Early Thursday morning a vehicle washed off road in extreme NE portion of the county. What could be called a runoff creek at State Route K/Thorn Road and CR75. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D states in a release of information, “The roadway...
BRUMLEY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol investigated a crash that killed a teenager. The patrol did not identify the victim because she was 16-years-old. The crash happened on Missouri Route 42 near Miller Creek Road. Troopers say the teenager started to skid, traveling off of the road. She then hit a tree.
METRO EAST (KMOV) -- A motorcyclist drove into a grassy median on I-55 and flew off their vehicle Friday, police said. Illinois State Police said the person was driving on the northbound ramp from Interstate 55 to Interstate 255 in Madison County when they drove into the median. The person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Emergency agencies rescued 14 people Thursday morning who were staying at cabins at Bennett Spring State Park and became trapped by rising flood waters. “Everyone came together for a successful evacuation,” said Laclede County Office of Emergency Management Director Randy Rowe. “I want to thank everyone involved for making this a success.”
Reeds Spring, Mo.– Two people have died after a crash on Highway 13, just north of the city limits. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said at about 2:00 p.m. Friday, May 6, Marty Wright was traveling southbound on 13 just south of the intersection with U.S. 160. His Ford Fusion crossed the center line into […]
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Water rescues continued to take place during the early morning hours Friday (5/6), including one that involved several people who were trapped in their mobile homes by rising flood waters. Just after 2:00 a.m., water rescue crews with the Redings Mill Fire Department were called to Riverside Campground, located along the […]
BENTON, Co. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was flown to the hospital on Saturday after being seriously hurt in a Benton County crash. According to the Missouri State Highway crash report, 33-year-old Ricky Young was hurt after the truck he was driving went off the right side of the road along Highway BB at Allen Rd.
Looking for some fun things to do this summer on vacation? Here's something that you can add to the list. Located about an hour and a half west of St. Louis is the city of Rolla, Missouri. There, you will find a beach unlike any other you may have seen. Despite its name, The Fugitive Beach isn't a place for fugitives to swim. In fact, it's a fun rock quarry beach for the whole family!
A protest over abortion rights took place in downtown Cape Girardeau today. Graduating seniors in college hope to fins more job opportunities in the midst of a hiring boom. The city of Cape Girardeau closed the Themis Street floodgate as the Mississippi River rises. Vehicle burglary suspect wanted in Williamson...
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Multiple emergency responders were searching in the Cedar River in Cedar Rapids on Saturday afternoon after a report of a truck in the water. At around 7:13 a.m., emergency responders received the initial report of the vehicle in the water about a mile upstream in the Cedar River from the Edgewood Road bridge. Officials said that a truck was completely submerged under several feet of water, though it was initially unclear if anybody was inside.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have identified the name of the driver they have been searching for in the Cedar River since a vehicle was recovered there on Saturday afternoon. Erik Spaw, 54, of Cedar Rapids, was the driver of the vehicle who is now missing. Spaw works for...
Motorists along heavily traveled McEver Road in Gainesville could be experiencing a smoother ride in early 2023. A $1.8 million project to resurface the road between Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 and Dawsonville Highway has been awarded to a contractor, Pittman Construction of Conyers, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
