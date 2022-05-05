Route J Closure for Culvert Replacement

Hannibal, Mo – The Black Creek Bridge on Route M in Shelby County is now open after being the fifth bridge completed through the FARM Bridge Program. The bridge’s replacement was completed approximately one month in advance after it was closed in January. Four more bridges are currenlty under construction for replacement. MoDOT asks drivers to watch out for their crews, pay attention to signs, and slow down in work zones.
Motorists along heavily traveled McEver Road in Gainesville could be experiencing a smoother ride in early 2023. A $1.8 million project to resurface the road between Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 and Dawsonville Highway has been awarded to a contractor, Pittman Construction of Conyers, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Nearly 8 inches of rain in a 36-hour period across the Joplin region. Early Thursday morning a vehicle washed off road in extreme NE portion of the county. What could be called a runoff creek at State Route K/Thorn Road and CR75. Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D states in a release of information, “The roadway...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on eastbound I-44 Thursday morning just past north Mo 185/Route D. The incident closed the area. MoDOT said the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. They suggested motorists use an alternate route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp and then motorists are re-entering the interstate immediately.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Water rescues continued to take place during the early morning hours Friday (5/6), including one that involved several people who were trapped in their mobile homes by rising flood waters. Just after 2:00 a.m., water rescue crews with the Redings Mill Fire Department were called to Riverside Campground, located along the […]
Food insecurity is a widespread problem in the United States, with people experiencing food insecurity in every single county in the nation. The nonprofit Feeding America describes food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.”
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1:30 p.m. Friday afternoon reports of a vehicle in the water of Spring River, near Kafir on County Road 180. Carthage Fire Dept and Tri-Cities Fire both responded as it was close to a jurisdictional line. Jasper County Deputies were also alerted. Tri-Cities Fire...
WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate forum for those running for Johnson County presiding commissioner. The Chamber’s Governmental Relations committee asks residents to submit any potential questions by Wednesday, June 22. The forum will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the American Legion Post 131 in Warrensburg.
MARSHALL, MO – An air quality test done at the request of Marshall High School’s insurance provider has prompted the cancelation of a planned walk-thru test by Missouri Department of Health, and of a special meeting for Monday evening. According to Superintendent, Carol Maher, tests were negative for...
