Route J Closure for Culvert Replacement

By Taya White
KMZU
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHannibal – A Closure on Route J in Macon County will from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily...

KMZU

New Black Creek Bridge Open on Route M in Shelby County

Hannibal, Mo – The Black Creek Bridge on Route M in Shelby County is now open after being the fifth bridge completed through the FARM Bridge Program. The bridge’s replacement was completed approximately one month in advance after it was closed in January. Four more bridges are currenlty under construction for replacement. MoDOT asks drivers to watch out for their crews, pay attention to signs, and slow down in work zones.
The Times

This stretch of McEver is about to undergo a major pavement repair

Motorists along heavily traveled McEver Road in Gainesville could be experiencing a smoother ride in early 2023. A $1.8 million project to resurface the road between Browns Bridge Road/Ga. 369 and Dawsonville Highway has been awarded to a contractor, Pittman Construction of Conyers, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.
KHBS

ROADS CLOSED: Here is the latest list of flooded roads

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. — Flash flooding has caused several roads to close in Northwest Arkansas Thursday, and as of Friday morning some have reopened. N Old Wire Rd is closed in Lowell, north of Alvin Seamster, and North of Gann Ridge Rd.
KOLR10 News

Flooding closes roads all over the Ozarks

Flooding led to road closures all over the Ozarks Thursday morning. Rain is expected to continue throughout the day and KOLR10/Ozarks Fox meteorologists say there is a risk of severe weather Thursday. The Fair Grove Fire Protection District posted on Facebook that every low water crossing in the district is flooded Thursday morning. They urged […]
KOLR10 News

PICTURES: Highway U in Pulaski County damaged by flooding

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — Overnight flooding left Highway U in Pulaski County in pieces Thursday morning. Both the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office and Missouri Department of Transportation shared pictures on social media Thursday morning and said Route U at Tavern Creek is closed. The water flooded the road and did damage under the bridge. Drivers […]
FOX2Now

Pedestrian hit and killed on EB I-44 in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. – A pedestrian was hit and killed on eastbound I-44 Thursday morning just past north Mo 185/Route D. The incident closed the area. MoDOT said the crash happened at 4:51 a.m. They suggested motorists use an alternate route. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said traffic is being diverted onto the exit ramp and then motorists are re-entering the interstate immediately.
FOX 2

Missourians rescued from their homes as water rises

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Water rescues continued to take place during the early morning hours Friday (5/6), including one that involved several people who were trapped in their mobile homes by rising flood waters. Just after 2:00 a.m., water rescue crews with the Redings Mill Fire Department were called to Riverside Campground, located along the […]
KMZU

Forum for Johnson County presiding commissioner candidates scheduled for July

WARRENSBURG – The Warrensburg Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a candidate forum for those running for Johnson County presiding commissioner. The Chamber’s Governmental Relations committee asks residents to submit any potential questions by Wednesday, June 22. The forum will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 20 at the American Legion Post 131 in Warrensburg.
KMZU

Marshall High School air test results made public

MARSHALL, MO – An air quality test done at the request of Marshall High School’s insurance provider has prompted the cancelation of a planned walk-thru test by Missouri Department of Health, and of a special meeting for Monday evening. According to Superintendent, Carol Maher, tests were negative for...

