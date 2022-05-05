ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

'He loved so big and he didn't deserve this' | Mother of Belton student fatally stabbed mourns

Cover picture for the articleBELTON, Texas — Amanda Rios wasn't expecting Tuesday morning to be the last time she sent her son off to school and now she's holding on to all the memories and lessons her son taught her. "I'll miss him every day" Rios said. "Our family is so close,...

KVUE

Stabbing at Belton High School was seen on video, affidavit says

BELTON, Texas — Video footage obtained by Belton police shows the student who later died at the hospital was stabbed multiple times, according to the arrest affidavit obtained by 6 News Friday. Police arrived at Belton High school a little before 10 a.m. Tuesday to find life saving measures...
BELTON, TX
KCBD

Suspect in deadly Belton High stabbing charged with murder

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, has officially been charged with murder after a stabbing at Belton High School Tuesday morning that resulted in the death of fellow student Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, KWTX has confirmed. The victim’s death was initially confirmed to KWTX by a source...
BELTON, TX
Kait 8

Texas teenager dies after stabbing at high school

BELTON, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A teenager has died after being stabbed at Belton High School Tuesday morning, KWTX reports. Jose Luis Ramirez Jr., 18, was stabbed by Caysen Tyler Allison, 18, during a fight in a school’s bathroom, authorities said. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic incident...
BELTON, TX
