Georgia Baseball won the second game of its series against Vanderbilt on Saturday, topping the Commodores 13-7 in yet another high scoring affair. The two teams played an 11-9 contest on Friday night, won by the visiting Dores, and will meet again on Sunday to decide the series. It’s certainly an important one for both teams given that both lost series last weekend and are fighting for positioning in the postseason.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO