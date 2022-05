The forex market is a highly liquid market. However, it also comes with high risk. The US Forex brokers sometimes charge high fees for overnight and conversion fees. While forex can be profitable, you must have the right tools to maximize your profits. These tools include learning the fundamentals, knowing your budget, and risk management. You must also consider your own situation and risk tolerance before investing your money. By following these steps, you'll be on your way to making more profit in the forex market.

MARKETS ・ 8 DAYS AGO