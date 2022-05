Despite recent measures transpiring within the Jackson Township community, it has come to my attention the existential amount of natural habitat and land lost to new infrastructure and home construction. Jackson Township trustees have enabled residential construction to commence within green areas, to make more space available for new families within the township. I have witnessed not only increased construction within my community, but also deforestation within areas of high tree density. ...

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 35 MINUTES AGO