Mayor Blangiardi proclaims May 5, 2022 Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Day in the City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU – In a ceremony held this morning at Honolulu Hale, Mayor Rick Blangiardi proclaimed May 5, 2022 as Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Day in the City and County of Honolulu - to raise awareness of the crisis of missing Native Hawaiian women and girls, whether through sex trafficking, domestic violence, or other exploitation.

Mayor Blangiardi also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Missing and Murdered Native Hawaiian Women and Girls Taskforce for their important work. The taskforce includes Honolulu-based community organizations like Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, the Community Against Exploitation Hawai‘i, Susannah Wesley Community Center, Pouhana ‘O Na Wahine, the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, and the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women.

According to the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women, Native Hawaiian women and girls represent 67% to 77% of sex trafficking victims identified in recent studies. Native Hawaiians also represent 37% of reported child sex trafficking cases. The Commission also estimates that tourists and military personnel represent one of out of three online sex buyers on O‘ahu.

For more on how you can support the Hawai‘i State Commission on the Status of Women, visit https://humanservices.hawaii.gov/hscsw/.

—PAU—