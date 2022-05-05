Sights and Sounds: Isabel Jones

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela.
Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration.
“We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz.
He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers.
“It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said.
Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation.
“I do...
