Fairfield, CA

Sights and Sounds: Isabel Jones

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sights and Sounds” is our weekly guide to the Bay Area arts scene through the eyes and ears of local artists. On this episode, host Jenee Darden speaks with Fairfield dancer Isabel Jones. She competed on Lizzo’s Watch Out for...

SFGate

5 Best Places to Live in California

Thinking of moving ot California? You’re not alone. Spectacular weather, the largest economy in the country, and endless entertainment options are just a few of the reasons that more people live in California than any other state. From the sandy SoCal beaches to the forests of towering redwood trees and all of the agricultural land in between, the West Coast offers endless coastline and sunshine. Whether it’s pop culture or politics, the Golden State is a global trendsetter. While we couldn’t pick the best place to live in California, we did narrow it down to 5. Here’s our list of the best places to live in California:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It’s Part Of Our Culture’: Cinco De Mayo Cruising Celebration Rides Into Sacramento Railyards

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A Cinco De Mayo cruising event in Sacramento brought out hundreds of people and their cars to the railyards. The event was sponsored by the Sacramento Lowrider Commission and Councilmember Katie Valenzuela. Tricked out low riders, cool cars, and of course, lots of food and drinks filled the railyards area for a holiday celebration. “We’re just car lovers,” said Sacramento car lover, Jesus Diaz. He celebrated Cinco De Mayo with his fellow cruisers. “It’s part of our culture, Mexican Americans,” he said. Since high school, Diaz has owned old cars, and now, he’s passing along the lowrider tradition to the next generation. “I do...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Here are Mother’s Day Weekend events in Northern California

From asparagus and a honey festival to carnival rides and bounce houses, garden tours and punk rock, here is a list of happenings this weekend across Northern California. The San Joaquin Asparagus Festival returns to the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton on Friday and Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. From fried asparagus to asparagus ice cream and many other dishes, to carnival rides and a hole-in-one golf chipping contest and monster truck rides, there are a lot of activities planned. Learn more here.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Colorful Clearwater

Happy 1st Birthday to The Market Marie!

If you like shopping local, The Market Marie is the place to be. You won’t want to miss this happening event that supports local businesses. This venue made its first appearance in downtown Clearwater on May 8, 2021. Since then, this popular shopping event continued on the second Saturday...
CLEARWATER, FL
CBS San Francisco

Daughters carry on late mother's legacy at Everett & Jones BBQ

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- This Mother's Day was bittersweet for the women who run the famed restaurant Everett & Jones BBQ in Oakland. Their mother, Dorothy King died from breast cancer in March 2021. "I woke up this morning and it was so hard not to go give her ... flowers but to give it to her gravesite," said daughter and co-owner Nina Moore. On Sunday, diners celebrated Mother's Day at Everett & Jones in Jack London Square. For daughters Dorcia White and Dottie and Nina Moore, now co-owners, there is a void. "This year, with all the texts and e-mails and -- I'm just,...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

TURF Freestyle Dance Competition Takes Place in Oakland

TURF, a dance style born in Oakland, was set to take to the national stage Friday with a competition at Frank Ogawa Plaza. TURF, which stands for "taking up room on the floor" through dance, features free-flowing movement that combines gliding and popping, and "bone breaking." The competition will feature...
OAKLAND, CA
Secret LA

This Unique Boat Cinema Experience Has Finally Arrived In LA

Combining two of our favorite activities, watching movies and laying on the beach!. LA’s first “movies on the beach” experience, Boat Cinema , has taken over Castaic Lake Park Headquarters. Sitting on the outskirts of LA, Castaic Lake is a fun recreational area home to many activities from camping to water skiing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Diddy Celebrates Cinco De Mayo With A Mariachi Band In His Front Yard

Diddy is feeling festive and taking part in the festivities celebrating Cinco De Mayo with all of his Mexican “brothers and sisters.” While promoting his DeLeon Tequila, Diddy brought out a mariachi band to his front yard to kick off the celebration on Thursday (May 5). “Good morning...
MUSIC

