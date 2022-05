City officials said the need for housing is just as acute in Waco as it is in larger cities, and higher density development in the city’s core is one way to bridge the gap. The city of Waco owned 130 buildable lots of varying size as of February, including about 15 lots along North 15th Street at Tennessee Avenue, Waco Housing Director Galen Price said. The string of vacant lots is large enough to support development, but remains vacant. The city evacuated the former Metropolitan Apartments on the site in 2000 because of poor conditions. Then the building burned in an arson in 2020, and the city bought the land last year.

WACO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO