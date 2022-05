LOS ANGELES, CA - It was never going to be that easy, was it?. After back-to-back six goal victories against the Kings, the Oilers were given a bit of a reality check on Sunday in the form a 4-0 loss in Los Angeles. The Kings were able to inflict their strategy of piling on shots from everywhere, directing 45 pucks towards Mike Smith on the night, with three finding their way past the goaltender.

