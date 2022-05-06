ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Knife fight breaks out in Valencia

By Michael Picarella
signalscv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fight in Santa Clarita led to one of the men in the brawl assaulting the other with a knife, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said. According to Deputy...

signalscv.com

Comments / 0

Related
Santa Clarita Radio

Felon Arrested For Multiple Gun Threats In Santa Clarita Following COBRA, SAT Operation

A Santa Clarita felon who committed multiple gun-related crimes in April was arrested during a warrant operation on Wednesday. A suspect wanted in connection with multiple gun-related crimes the was taken into custody Wednesday during the execution of a search warrant by detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offender – Burglary, Robbery, Assault (COBRA) team, with the help of the Special Assignment Team (SAT).
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Man Arrested For Knocking Brother-In-Law Unconscious At Walmart

A man was arrested for felony assault Sunday after he allegedly knocked his brother-in-law unconscious at Walmart. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the Walmart on the 27900 block of Kelly Johnson Parkway in Valencia regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Santa Clarita, CA
City
Valencia, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Santa Clarita Radio

Tactically Dressed Teenager Arrested For Stealing Imitation Firearm In Newhall

A teenager, dressed in gloves and tactical gear, was arrested Thursday after stealing an imitation firearm from Commando Military Surplus in Newhall. Around 12 p.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of a theft involving a replica firearm from Commando Military Surplus on the 24300 block of Main Street in Newhall, according to Deputy Natalie Arriaga with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Man followed into gym and stabbed in showers

Deputies are looking for the man who followed a victim into a gym's shower in La Mirada Wednesday before stabbing him in the back.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said that the suspect followed the male victim into Crunch Gym near 12800 Valley View Avenue at about 5:20 p.m.The suspect continued to follow the victim into the locker room and into the showers before he stabbed the victim in the back with a six-inch knife. The suspect ran off following the stabbing. Deputies believe that this was a random attack.The male victim survived the stabbing and is in stable condition after he was taken to the hospital.LASD has no description of the suspect since his face was covered. 
NBC Los Angeles

Man Who Brutally Murdered Monrovia Couple Killed in Prison

A state prison inmate serving a life sentence for brutally stabbing an elderly Monrovia couple to death in 2003 has died, and prison officials suspect his cell mate -- also a convicted murder -- of killing him, authorities said Sunday. At approximately 2:05 a.m. Saturday, officials at Kern Valley State...
MONROVIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Santa Clarita Valley#Knife Fight#Violent Crime#Margaritas Mexican Grill#Hispanic
CBS News

Dramatic video shows deadly shootout in California smoke shop: "They're pretty brazen"

Authorities on Wednesday released dramatic video of a shootout at a Southern California smoke shop last month that killed a robber and wounded a security guard. A second suspect has been captured and two other men are being sought for the armed robbery that occurred shortly before 7 p.m. on April 3 at the Smoke Shop in Compton, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
COMPTON, CA
KTLA

Inmate convicted of attempted murder in L.A. County killed by another inmate at Salinas Valley prison, officials say

An inmate died after he was attacked in the yard of Salinas Valley State Prison Tuesday evening. Edgar Delgado, 39, died after he was attacked by another inmate with a “manufactured weapon” in one of the prison’s maximum-security yards, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Delgado was attacked just after 6 p.m. […]
SALINAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

Man running in lanes of westbound 105 Freeway in Paramount shot by CHP officer

Police officers shot a person who was apparently running in the lanes of the westbound 105 Freeway in the Paramount area Wednesday afternoon.The incident was first reported as a pedestrian being struck by a big rig at about 11:20 a.m. on the westbound 105 Freeway at Garfield Avenue, according the California Highway Patrol. The same pedestrian was reported to be jumping in front of other vehicles, causing traffic to screech to a halt, and was hit at least twice more.It's unclear what led up to the officer-involved shooting.One person has been taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Los Angeles Fire Department officials said. No officers were injured in the shooting.The westbound 105 Freeway has been shut down at Garfield until further notice, and westbound traffic was diverted off at Paramount Boulevard. The Garfield Avenue overpass above the freeway was also closed to traffic.This is a breaking news story. More information will be added a it comes in.
PARAMOUNT, CA
CBS LA

3 men killed in fentanyl exposure in downtown LA

Three men in their 40s were found dead in a suspected fentanyl overdose in a downtown Los Angeles apartment building in the early morning hours Thursday. A responding LAPD officer was also hospitalized after being exposed to the drug. The victims were discovered in an apartment at 650 S. Spring St. at around 12 a.m., Los Angeles police said. Officers responded after receiving a call for a welfare check from a concerned family member of one of the victims. Paramedics were unable to use Narcan to try and revive them because the men were already dead when they arrived on scene....
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

William Castellanos identified as man shot, killed in possible Downtown LA shootout

An investigation continues Friday into a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man at a gas station in downtown Los Angeles.William Castellanos was identified Friday as the man found dead in the parking lot of a gas station at Figueroa Street and Washington Boulevard at about 3 a.m. Thursday. His death is being investigated as a homicide, but no suspect information was immediately available.A high-caliber weapon was found next to the body. Police would only say that it was a type of assault rifle, and they are still trying to verify its make and model.Investigators are reviewing surveillance camera footage from the gas station and other businesses, but preliminary information suggests there was an exchange of gunfire."We don't know if it's a shootout at this point, but there have been several pieces of evidence as far as casings located in the parking lot," LAPD Lt. Ryan Rabbett said.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy