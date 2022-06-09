ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp After Winning His Court Case

By Maria Pierides
 5 days ago

This article was originally posted on 05/05/22 titled: Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You Hear What Celebrities Are Now Saying About Johnny Depp

The ongoing Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial – whereby the 58-year-old Pirates of the Caribbean actor is suing his 36-year-old ex-wife for $50 million in relation to a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote about allegedly facing ‘domestic violence;’ and she is counter-suing for $100 million! – is still taking Hollywood by storm. And it seems like everyone from fans to fellow A-listers aren’t shy of sharing their opinions, or letting the world know whose side they are on!

We would have thought that celebs would be somewhat wary of speaking out about the trial, given how certain other celebs have come under fire for their comments. We are of course referring to Drew Barrymore, after the 47-year-old actress called the trial a “seven-layer dip of insanity” on a recent episode of her Drew Barrymore Show, and was instantly met with a *lot* of criticism from fans!

However, the 50 First Dates actress soon apologized for the comment via an Instagram video that she posted on May 1st. She said: “It has come to my attention that I have offended people with making light of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, and for that I just want to deeply apologize and appreciate everyone who spoke out.”

Barrymore then called the incident a “teachable moment for me and how I move forward and how I conduct myself,” and added: “I can be a more thoughtful and better person moving forward, because all I want to do is be a good person. And I very much appreciate the depth of this, and I will grow and change from it. And I thank everyone helping me grow along the way and teaching me.” Now let’s see who else has had something to say about Depp…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wB8Au_0fUUJ1Rx00

Jason Momoa

This was always going to be interesting, seeing as Momoa is starring in Aquaman alongside Heard. However, the internet couldn’t help but notice that the former Game of Thrones actor followed the Edward Scissorhands actor on Instagram while the trial was going on, which according to fans, told them all they needed to know about whose side he was on!

"Jason Momoa following Johnny Depp on Instagram AS OF TODAY speaks volumes!" one excited fan exclaimed. "Jason Momoa supporting Johnny Depp is the best thing I read today," another wrote, followed by the #JusticeForJohnnyDepp hashtag. "Jason Momoa followed Johnny Depp. I knew it was a matter of time!!" another fan observed, before adding that they were "waiting for him to unfollow Amber Heard." Watch this space!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zyQgV_0fUUJ1Rx00

Jennifer Grey

The Dirty Dancing star had some things to say about her relationship with the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor in her recently-published memoir, Out of the Corner. And it might not be what fans want to hear, as she described him as "crazy jealous and paranoid." Although their relationship in the late 80s started off well, as they reportedly "talked, drank Jack Daniel’s, laughed our [expletive] off, took cigarette breaks midcourse" during their first date, things between Grey and the actor she described as "ridiculously beautiful" (no arguments there) took a drastic turn when he had to commute between Vancouver and Los Angeles. And the Ferris Bueller's Day Off star alleged that he was overcome with jealousy, and was skeptical of what she was getting up to in his absence.

"He’d started missing his flights home to LA having overslept or, when he did come home, he’d be crazy jealous and paranoid about what I’d been up to while he was gone. I attributed his ill temper and unhappiness to him feeling miserable and powerless to get off [the TV series] 21 Jump Street ," Grey wrote, and also noted: "Johnny was commuting every week back and forth from Vancouver, but had begun more and more regularly to be getting into trouble: fights in bars, skirmishes with cops."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QTguz_0fUUJ1Rx00

Other exes – Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis

Depp's other exes, on the other hand, have had far more positive things to say about the actor. And not just for this trial! During the famous 2020 libel trial involving Depp and News Group Newspapers Ltd (the publishers of The Sun ) whereby the actor sued over an article that called him a "wife beater," ex-fiancé Winona Ryder provided a statement saying: "I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. I truly and honestly only know him as a really good man — an incredibly loving, extremely caring guy who was so very protective of me and the people that he loves."

Vanessa Paradis, who Depp was with for 14 years and who he shares 22-year-old daughter Lily Rose Depp with, also weighed in, and called him a "kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BWNE6_0fUUJ1Rx00

This article was updated on 06/09/22 with the information below:

Bella Hadid, Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Aniston

They may not be his exes, but so many other A-listers have supported Depp one way or another. Instagram is a wonderful place to show support, which is why many celebs took to the social media platform in order to show the actor that they were on his side!

Some of the world's biggest celebs have said so much by not saying anything, apart from choosing to 'like' Depp's emotional Instagram post which he shared on June 1st shortly after he won his case and the jury awarded him $15 million in damages ( and just $2 million to Heard .) And that, in itself, spoke volumes!

Everyone from Bella Hadid to Zoe Saldana to Jennifer Aniston (among so many others) were quick to hit that 'like' button, with other celebs going the extra mile and commenting. Naomi Campbell, for example, commented with four red heart emojis, while Ashley Benson commented with two hands up and three red heart emojis.

"Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me were forever changed," Depp's message began. "All in the blink of an eye. False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me. It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career. And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled."

He continued: "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought. From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me. I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that. I am, and have been, overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and the colossal support and kindness from around the world. I hope that my quest to have the truth be told will have helped others, men or women, who have found themselves in my situation, and that those supporting them never give up. I also hope that the position will now return to innocent until proven guilty, both within the courts and in the media."

"I wish to acknowledge the noble work of the Judge, the jurors, the court staff and the Sheriffs who have sacrificed their own time to get to this point, and to my diligent and unwavering legal team who did an extraordinary job in helping me to share the truth," he concluded. "The best is yet to come and a new chapter has finally begun. Veritas numquam perit. Truth never perishes."

bellasue
05-09

Jennifer gray didn't say that about Johnny . the original article was only complimenting him. they changed it when ambers new PR team came on

11
Oscar Rowland
05-06

mudslinging is the key element here. now it's up to the jury to decide who has the most truthful mudslinging....

10
Frankenstein
05-06

johnny has issues so does amber let them figure it out their the only ones who know the truth

12
