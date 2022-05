Do you have a child who refuses to eat anything green? Rewarding them for trying new vegetables may make them more willing to eat them, a new study claims. "It's important to start eating vegetables from a young age," said lead researcher Britt van Belkom, from the Youth, Food and Health program at Maastricht University's Institute for Food, Health and Safety by Design in the Netherlands.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 36 MINUTES AGO