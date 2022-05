The Oregon Ducks landed their second high profile guard via the NCAA transfer portal, with former South Carolina Gamecock Jermaine Couisnard announcing he is coming to Eugene on Twitter Thursday afternoon. Couisnard was choosing between a handful of schools, including Gonzaga and Houston, but ultimately chose to follow assistant coach Chuck Martin – who left the Gamecocks to join Dana Altman’s staff as an assistant. Couisnard is a gifted scorer and distributor, averaging 12 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 3.2 assists last season. He has two years of eligibility remaining and gives the Ducks another new guard in the mix for the 22-23...

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO