The premiere of The Northman is here, and one of its stars, Nicole Kidman, is stealing the show! The 54-year-old looked as stunning as ever as she appeared on the red carpet in a pale green long-sleeve dress with a black turtleneck collar and fabulous pink ruffled detailing on the sleeves. The dress also featured more pink floral-like embellishments toward the bottom, and the Nine Perfect Strangers actress paired the look with strappy black heels and a silver clutch, wearing her strawberry blonde locks in a low messy bun.

