Hate to have that thing come after you… Yellowstone National Park might just be the most incredible place in the entire United States. No matter what time of day you go, what time of year… you’re always bound to see something incredible. Whether it’s bear, elk, wolves, or bison, you’re getting a front row seat to the best that American wildlife has to offer. Siddharth Gandhi was able to catch an incredible moment on video (in 2017) when a massive […]
There have been confirmed sightings of African clawed frogs, one of the world's worst invasive species, in Washington's Issaquah, Lacey and Bothell. State officials warn that the invasive species which can adapt to highly diverse environmental conditions - even in outer space - are eating and competing with local animals, CBS News reported. The predatory semi-aquatic frog native to sub-Saharan Africa reproduces so rapidly, double the population and range within 10 years, according to Washington Invasive Species Council (WISC).
Strange animals have washed ashore on Australian shores. Experts have been taken aback by the dead marine fish, which have been photographed along New South Wales' seafronts. The weedy seadragons have been found in Cronulla, Malabar, and the Central Coast, and are considered to be 10 times more prevalent than regular wash-ups on the beaches.
Although findings are not very consistent nor unambiguous, a common pathogen that infects tens of thousands of individuals has now proven to be associated to schizophrenia and a variety of central nervous system problems. Investigation on 'Mind Altering' Cat Parasites. There are researches that relate the mind-altering virus Toxoplasma T....
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
Even as activists continue to face opposition—and even disdain—from climate deniers for attempting to raise awareness about the danger our planet is in, mounting scientific data shows that the world's ice is melting at a rapid pace. According to a study published earlier last year, global ice loss has increased rapidly over the past two decades, soaring from about 760 billion tons per year in the 1990s to more than 1.2 trillion tons per year in the 2010s. Meanwhile, a second, NASA-backed study on the Greenland ice sheet found that at least 74 major glaciers that terminate in deep, warming ocean waters are being severely undercut and weakened.
Spring has arrived in Montana. Even though the occasional snow squall might have you thinking differently. With the longer days, comes the reemergence of sleepy bears from their dens. As more and more bear sightings are being reported each day, one sighting, in particular, has been trending recently online. Video...
Since the end of World War II, the debate on whether the Japanese planned or did not plan to invade Washington and Oregon with troops still rages on. Some say the Japanese had no intention of invading the U.S. because of the long distance across the Pacific Ocean, and others say they were likely wary of a long drawn out battle with armed Americans, as most households in rural areas at the time had a firearm (81 years later this topic is still highly debated).
Blue dragon-looking sea slugs have been washing up on Texas beaches this past week, and you may be wondering: what in the world is this? We're wondering the same thing. These little guys are actually a species of Nudibranch, or sea slug, formally known as Blue Glaucus. You can identify them by their electric blue markings, and angel wing-like fins that look like something out of a sci-fi film.
When the heavens open up in eastern Napa valley in California, a watery portal to hell can open up, too. If water levels in the Lake Berryessa reservoir at the top of Monticello Dam rise too high, the excess water begins whirlpooling into a big hole, seemingly carved into the surface of the lake.
A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
In a scene straight out of a movie, an Australian family encountered an aggressive great white shark for over an hour south of Perth on the western coast of the country. The massive 14-foot great white shark even took a few bites at the family’s boat engine. “We had...
Authorities are investigating what is being called one of the largest collections of taxidermy animals in all of Europe. According to Reuters, in a statement Sunday, Spain's police force, the Guardia Civil, revealed it found more than 1,000 taxidermy animals — including elephants, rhinos, and polar bears — inside a 538,000 square foot warehouse in Valencia, Spain, on Wednesday.
It has been centuries since a volcano killed a large number of people. The sole exception is the Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia eruption in 1985. The most well-known deadly eruption remains Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. Archaeologists continue to examine the city of Pompeii and have found hundreds of bodies of people who died in […]
