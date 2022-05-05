ABAC Baseball on the Road

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – 10 teams from the Borderland are still alive in the state playoffs, both in Texas and New Mexico. Eight teams from El Paso and the surrounding area advanced to the UIL Area Playoffs (Round of 64) with Bi-District wins over the weekend. Meanwhile, two teams from Las Cruces are still […]
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After two weeks of playoffs around the state of Texas, one team from El Paso is still standing entering the Regional Quarterfinals: the Americas Trail Blazers. Americas defeated Keller 2-0 in a best-of-three series over the weekend to advance to round three to face Midland in the Class 6A Regional […]
