Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner With Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (5/6-5/9)

 4 days ago

AUSTIN, TX – Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from May 6-9.  

Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including  third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals. If you are receiving your second, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.  

Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium and the Shots for Tots clinics. Shots for Tots offers vaccines by appointment only.

Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.  

To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish). 

NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.

Friday, May 6

Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

Compass Rose Destiny (APH)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

Saturday, May 7

Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)

Dailey Middle School (Travis County)

Webb Middle School (Travis County)

Montopolis Flea Market (APH)

El Rancho Grande (Travis County)

La Moreliana Market (Travis County)

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Fiesta Gardens/Cinco de Mayo (Travis County)

Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)

Pecan Street Festival (APH)

Sunday, May 8

Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)

Pecan Street Festival (APH)

Monday, May 9

African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)

La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)

Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)

IN THIS ARTICLE
