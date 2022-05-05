Austin Public Health and Travis County Partner With Community Organizations for COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics (5/6-5/9)
Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics.
Austin Public Health (APH) and Travis County are partnering with local community organizations to provide free COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the county for events from May 6-9.
Clinics are open to all eligible individuals without registration or appointment and do not require identification, insurance, or proof of citizenship. All vaccinations are free. All APH sites offer Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including third doses for the immunocompromised and booster shots for qualifying individuals. If you are receiving your second, third dose or booster shot, please bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to be updated.
Pediatric vaccinations for children 5-11 years of age are offered at Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium and the Shots for Tots clinics. Shots for Tots offers vaccines by appointment only.
Individuals attending these events should be weather- and traffic-aware. Remember to wear appropriate clothing, including garments that allow you to easily expose your arm.
To locate providers in your area with a supply of COVID-19 vaccines, go to Vaccines.gov (Vacunas.gov for Spanish), or text your zip code to 438829 (822862 for Spanish).
NOTICE: Hours are subject to change.
Friday, May 6
Consulate General of Mexico (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Address: 5202 E Ben White Blvd. Suite #150 Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
Compass Rose Destiny (APH)
- Time: 3:30-6:30 p.m.
- Address: 13700 N FM 973 Rd. Manor, TX 78653
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Saturday, May 7
Del Valle Opportunity Center (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 5301 Ross Rd. Del Valle, TX 78617
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Dailey Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.–2 p.m.
- Address: 14000 Westall St. Austin, TX 78725
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Webb Middle School (Travis County)
- Time: 9:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
- Address: 601 E. St. Johns Ave. Austin, TX 78752
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Montopolis Flea Market (APH)
- Time: 10 a.m.–1 p.m.
- Address: 1313 Montopolis Dr. Austin, TX 78741
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
El Rancho Grande (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 4604 Teri Rd. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Moreliana Market (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 5405 S Pleasant Valley Rd #E Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Fiesta Gardens/Cinco de Mayo (Travis County)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 2101 Jesse E Segovia St. Austin, TX 78702
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Old Sims Elementary Gymnasium (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–3 p.m.
- Address: 1203 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX 78721
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Pecan Street Festival (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Address: 525 E. 6th St Austin, TX 78701
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Sunday, May 8
Travis County Constable Precinct 4 Office (Travis County)
- Time: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Address: 4011 McKinney Falls Pkwy. Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years)
Pecan Street Festival (APH)
- Time: 11 a.m.–6 p.m.
- Address: 525 E. 6th St Austin, TX 78701
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years), Johnson & Johnson (18+ years)
Monday, May 9
African American Youth Harvest Foundation (CTAHI/Travis County)
- Time: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Address: 6633 U.S. 290 #303 Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (5+ years), Moderna (18+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Rundberg (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 834 E Rundberg Ln. Austin, TX 78753
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
La Mexicana Market – Stassney (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 5717 S. I-35 Frontage Rd. C-180 Austin, TX 78744
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
Poco Loco Supermercado – Cameron (Travis County)
- Time: 5:30-8:30 p.m.
- Address: 6305 Cameron Rd. Austin, TX 78723
- Vaccine: Pfizer (12+ years)
