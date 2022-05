MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was seriously injured Friday evening after being thrown from an SUV that rolled into a ditch off Interstate 94 in Minneapolis. Three other people in the truck, including the driver whom investigators say had been drinking, were also hurt. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. in the interstate’s eastbound lanes, near the the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus. The crash briefly blocked several lanes of traffic during the evening commute. (credit: CBS) Investigators say a Chevrolet Tahoe was weaving through traffic before it side-swiped a Honda SUV, lost control, slammed...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO