Genetic architecture of 11 major psychiatric disorders at biobehavioral, functional genomic and molecular genetic levels of analysis

By Andrew D. Grotzinger
Cover picture for the articleTourette Syndrome and Obsessive Compulsive Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genetics Consortium,. Bipolar Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genetics Consortium,. Major Depressive Disorder Working Group of the Psychiatric Genetics Consortium,. Schizophrenia Working Group of the Psychiatric Genetics Consortium,. Abstract. We interrogate the joint genetic architecture of 11...

Tea consumption and risk of incident dementia: A prospective cohort study of 377 592 UK Biobank participants

As a widely consumed beverage, tea boasts diverse health benefits. Herein, we aimed to investigate the association between tea consumption and dementia risk. We conducted a prospective cohort study with 377 592 UK Biobank participants during a 9-year follow-up. Cox regression models adjusted for age, sex, ethnicity, Townsend deprivation index, education, body mass index, lifestyle factors, dietary factors and apolipoprotein E4 status were used to examine the association of tea consumption with dementia risk. Subgroup analyses stratified by age, sex and forms of dementia (Alzheimer's disease [AD] and vascular dementia [VD]) were performed. Moreover, the restricted cubic splines were used to calculate the nonlinear relationship between daily dosage of tea and dementia risk. After adjustment for all covariates, tea drinkers were 16% (95% confidence interval: 8"“23) less likely to develop dementia compared with non-drinkers. Moderate consumption (1"“6 cups/day) of tea exerted significant protective effects. Subgroup analyses showed that mid-aged participants or males benefited more from tea consumption. Moreover, moderate drinkers had a 16"“19% lower hazard of AD and a 25"“29% lower hazard of VD. Furthermore, a U-shaped association between tea consumption and dementia risk was shown (Pnon-linearity"‰="‰7Eâˆ’04), and the consumption of around three cups per day showed the strongest protective effect. Within 3 cups/day, drinking one extra cup of tea per day brought a 6% reduction of incidence. In conclusion, moderate consumption of tea was significantly associated with a reduced risk of dementia, suggesting that tea consumption could be a modifiable lifestyle factor for dementia.
Heterogeneity in phenotype, disease progression and drug response in type 2 diabetes

Type 2 diabetes (T2D) is a complex chronic disease characterized by considerable phenotypic heterogeneity. In this study, we applied a reverse graph embedding method to routinely collected data from 23,137 Scottish patients with newly diagnosed diabetes to visualize this heterogeneity and used partitioned diabetes polygenic risk scores to gain insight into the underlying biological processes. Overlaying risk of progression to outcomes of insulin requirement, chronic kidney disease, referable diabetic retinopathy and major adverse cardiovascular events, we show how these risks differ by patient phenotype. For example, patients at risk of retinopathy are phenotypically different from those at risk of cardiovascular events. We replicated our findings in the UK Biobank and the ADOPT clinical trial, also showing that the pattern of diabetes drug monotherapy response differs for different drugs. Overall, our analysis highlights how, in a European population, underlying phenotypic variation drives T2D onset and affects subsequent diabetes outcomes and drug response, demonstrating the need to incorporate these factors into personalized treatment approaches for the management of T2D.
RA-MAP, molecular immunological landscapes in early rheumatoid arthritis and healthy vaccine recipients

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disorder with poorly defined aetiology characterised by synovial inflammation with variable disease severity and drug responsiveness. To investigate the peripheral blood immune cell landscape of early, drug naive RA, we performed comprehensive clinical and molecular profiling of 267 RA patients and 52 healthy vaccine recipients for up to 18 months to establish a high quality sample biobank including plasma, serum, peripheral blood cells, urine, genomic DNA, RNA from whole blood, lymphocyte and monocyte subsets. We have performed extensive multi-omic immune phenotyping, including genomic, metabolomic, proteomic, transcriptomic and autoantibody profiling. We anticipate that these detailed clinical and molecular data will serve as a fundamental resource offering insights into immune-mediated disease pathogenesis, progression and therapeutic response, ultimately contributing to the development and application of targeted therapies for RA.
Effects of pharmacological and genetic regulation of COMT activity in alcohol use disorder: a randomized, placebo-controlled trial of tolcapone

Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) is characterized by loss of control over drinking. Behavioral control is mediated, in part, by cortical dopamine signaling. Inhibition of catechol-O-methyltransferase (COMT), the enzyme primarily responsible for cortical dopamine inactivation, may increase cortical dopamine, especially among individuals with genetically mediated lower dopaminergic tone, such as COMT rs4680 (val158met) val-allele homozygotes. This study was a randomized, placebo-controlled, pharmacogenetic trial of the COMT inhibitor tolcapone. Ninety non-treatment-seeking AUD individuals were prospectively genotyped for rs4680 and randomized to tolcapone (200"‰mg t.i.d.) or placebo for 8 days. At baseline and on day 7, peripheral COMT activity was assayed, and participants completed an fMRI alcohol cue-reactivity task; on day 8, they completed a bar-lab paradigm. Primary outcomes were: (1) natural drinking during the medication period; (2) alcohol self-administration in the bar lab; and (3) alcohol cue-elicited cortical (right inferior frontal gyrus [rIFG]) and ventral striatal activation. At baseline, the rs4680 val-allele had an additive effect on COMT activity. Tolcapone, relative to placebo, reduced COMT activity in all genotype groups. COMT genotype moderated tolcapone's effect on drinking during the medication period and in the bar lab, such that tolcapone, relative to placebo, reduced drinking only among val-allele homozygotes. Tolcapone did not affect cue-elicited ventralÂ striatal activation but reduced rIFG activation; less rIFG activation on day 7 was associated with less drinking during the medication period. Taken together, these data suggest that COMT inhibition may reduce drinking specifically among individuals genetically predisposed to excessive COMT activity and potentially low cortical dopamine tone.
#Mental Disorder#Unc#Genetic Test#Genetics#Genetic Architecture
Combining fMRI and DISC1 gene haplotypes to understand working memory-related brain activity in schizophrenia

The DISC1 geneÂ is one of the most relevant susceptibility genes for psychosis. However, the complex genetic landscape of this locus, which includes protective and risk variants in interaction, may have hindered consistent conclusions on how DISC1 contributes to schizophrenia (SZ) liability. Analysis from haplotype approaches and brain-based phenotypes can contribute to understanding DISC1 role in the neurobiology of thisÂ disorder. We assessed the brain correlates of DISC1 haplotypes associated with SZ through a functional neuroimaging genetics approach. First, we tested the association of two DISC1 haplotypes, the HEP1 (rs6675281-1000731-rs999710) and the HEP3 (rs151229-rs3738401), with the risk for SZ in a sample of 138 healthy subjects (HS) and 238 patients. This approach allowed the identification of three haplotypes associated with SZ (HEP1-CTG, HEP3-GA and HEP3-AA). Second, we explored whether these haplotypes exerted differential effects on n-back associated brain activity in a subsample of 70 HS compared to 70 patients (diagnosis"‰Ã—"‰haplotype interaction effect). These analyses evidenced that HEP3-GA and HEP3-AA modulated working memory functional response conditional to the health/disease status in the cuneus, precuneus, middle cingulate cortex and the ventrolateral and dorsolateral prefrontal cortices. Our results are the first to show a diagnosis-based effect of DISC1 haplotypes on working memory-related brain activity, emphasising its role in SZ.
Scientists discover mechanism behind the chemically-induced suppression of fearful memories

Tragic events like wars, famines, earthquakes, and accidents create fearful memories in our brain. These memories continue to haunt us even after the actual event has passed. Luckily, researchers from Tokyo University of Science (TUS) have recently been able to understand the hidden biochemical mechanisms involved in the selective suppression of fearful memories, which is called fear extinction. The researchers, who had previously demonstrated fear extinction in mice using the chemically synthesized compound "KNT-127," have now identified the underlying mechanism of this compound's action. Their findings have been published recently in Frontiers in Behavioral Neuroscience.
Unexpected Protein Found in Brains of People With Common Neurodegenerative Disorder

Scientists have known for years that amyloid fibrils — fibrous, ropelike structures formed by closely linked protein molecules — are present in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases and likely play a role in the progression of these disorders. Now, UCLA biochemists have...
Does Autism Begin in the Womb? Research Breakthrough May Lead to New Treatment Strategies

An international research group led by Professor Toru Takumi (Senior Visiting Scientist, RIKEN Center for Biosystems Dynamics Research) and Researcher Chia-wen Lin at Kobe University Graduate School of Medicine has shown that idiopathic autism[1] is caused by epigenetic[2] abnormalities in hematopoietic cells during fetal development, which results in immune dysregulation in the brain and gut. The results of the study revealed that in autism, there are immune abnormalities that can be seen in the brain and gut.
Severe COVID-19 has genetic links with other diseases, study finds

April 28 (UPI) -- Severe COVID-19 shares genetic links with several medical conditions -- including COPD and diabetes -- that also increase people's risk for serious illness from the virus, a study published Thursday found. Genetic variants associated with severe COVID-19, which cause some people to experience worse symptoms than...
Researchers discover new function performed by nearly half of brain cells

Researchers at Tufts University School of Medicine have discovered a previously unknown function performed by a type of cell that comprises nearly half of all cells in the brain. The scientists say this discovery in mice of a new function by cells known as astrocytes opens a whole new direction...
Glutathione prevents high glucose-induced pancreatic fibrosis by suppressing pancreatic stellate cell activation via the ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD pathway

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to Î²-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and Î²-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFÎ² signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, Î²-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFÎ² signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFÎ² pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of Î±-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFÎ² pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFÎ²/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.
Arabidopsis nitrate-induced aspartate oxidase gene expression is necessary to maintain metabolic balance under nitrogen nutrient fluctuation

Nitrate is a nutrient signal that regulates growth and development through NLP transcription factors in plants. Here we identify the L-aspartate oxidase gene (AO) necessary for de novo NAD+ biosynthesis as an NLP target in Arabidopsis. We investigated the physiological significance of nitrate-induced AO expression by expressing AO under the control of the mutant AO promoter lacking the NLP-binding site in the ao mutant. Despite morphological changes and severe reductions in fresh weight, the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression resulted in minimum effects on NAD(H) and NADP(H) contents, suggesting compensation of decreased de novo NAD+ biosynthesis by reducing the growth rate. Furthermore, metabolite profiling and transcriptome analysis revealed that the loss of nitrate-induced AO expression causes pronounced impacts on contents of TCA cycle- and urea cycle-related metabolites, gene expression profile, and their modifications in response to changes in the nitrogen nutrient condition. These results suggest that proper maintenance of metabolic balance requires the coordinated regulation of multiple metabolic pathways by NLP-mediated nitrate signaling in plants.
Longitudinal trajectory of response to electroconvulsive therapy associated with transient immune response & white matter alteration post-stimulation

Research suggests electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) induces an acute neuroinflammatory response and changes in white matter (WM) structural connectivity. However, whether these processes are related, either to each other or to eventual treatment outcomes, has yet to be determined. We examined the relationship between levels of peripheral pro-inflammatory cytokines and diffusion imaging-indexed changes in WM microstructure in individuals with treatment-resistant depression (TRD) who underwent ECT. Forty-two patients were assessed at baseline, after their second ECT (T2), and after completion of ECT (T3). A Montgomery Ã…sberg Depression Rating Scale improvement of >50% post-ECT defined ECT-responders (n"‰="‰19) from non-responders (n"‰="‰23). Thirty-four controls were also examined. Tissue-specific fractional anisotropy (FAt) was estimated using diffusion imaging data and the Free-Water method in 17 WM tracts. Inflammatory panels were evaluated from peripheral blood. Cytokines were examined to characterize the association between potential ECT-induced changes in an inflammatory state and WM microstructure. Longitudinal trajectories of both measures were also examined separately for ECT-responders and non-responders. Patients exhibited elevated Interleukin-8 (IL-8) levels at baseline compared to controls. In patients, correlations between IL-8 and FAt changes from baseline to T2 were significant in the positive direction in the right superior longitudinal fasciculus (R-SLF) and right cingulum (R-CB) (psig"‰="‰0.003). In these tracts, linear mixed-effects models revealed that trajectories of IL-8 and FAt were significantly positively correlated across all time points in responders, but not non-responders (R-CB-p"‰="‰.001; R-SLF-p"‰="‰0.008). Our results suggest that response to ECT in TRD may be mediated by IL-8 and WM microstructure.

