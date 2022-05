Genetic architecture of 11 major psychiatric disorders at biobehavioral, functional genomic and molecular genetic levels of analysis

The activation of pancreatic stellate cells (PSCs) is the key mechanism of pancreatic fibrosis, which can lead to β-cell failure. Oxidative stress is an important risk factor for PSC activation. There is no direct evidence proving if administration of glutathione can inhibit fibrosis and β-cell failure. To explore the role of glutathione in pancreatic fibrosis and β-cell failure induced by hyperglycaemia, we established a rat model of pancreatic fibrosis and β-cell failure. The model was founded through long-term oscillating glucose (LOsG) intake and the setup of a sham group and a glutathione intervention group. In vitro, rat PSCs were treated with low glucose, high glucose, or high glucose plus glutathione to explore the mechanism of high glucose-induced PSC activation and the downstream effects of glutathione. Compared with sham rats, LOsG-treated rats had higher reactive oxygen species (ROS) levels in peripheral leukocytes and pancreatic tissue while TGFβ signalling was upregulated. In addition, as the number of PSCs and pancreatic fibrosis increased, β-cell function was significantly impaired. Glutathione evidently inhibited the upregulation of TGFβ signalling and several unfavourable outcomes caused by LOsG. In vitro treatment of high glucose for 72"‰h resulted in higher ROS accumulation and potentiated TGFβ pathway activation in PSCs. PSCs showed myofibroblast phenotype transformation with upregulation of α-SMA expression and increased cell proliferation and migration. Treatment with either glutathione or TGFβ pathway inhibitors alleviated these changes. Together, our findings suggest that glutathione can inhibit PSC activation-induced pancreatic fibrosis via blocking ROS/TGFβ/SMAD signalling in vivo and in vitro.

