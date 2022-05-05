ICYMI: NJEDA Has Provided Nearly $5.5M in Grants to Over 230 Small Businesses Through Main Street Recovery Program Since October
NJEDA to Launch Additional Financing Tool for Micro Businesses Next Month. Montclair, N.J. – In celebration of National Small Business Week, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) today announced plans to open applications for its Micro Business Loan next month, which will make additional funding resources available through the Authority’s...nj.gov
