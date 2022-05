A recent study published in the journal Plos One has shown that antidepressants may not be as effective as people think. In fact, they may not work at all. The study was led by ​​Omar Almohammed of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. The study analysed 17.5 million US adults who were diagnosed with depression over 10 years. Around half of the adults were on medication, while the other half were not.

