Milton Arts Guild held its annual Spring Fling market April 29-May 1 for the first time in its new building on Federal Street in downtown Milton. Milton Arts Guild President Sue Dutton said, “Spring Fling is one of our four markets. It gives an opportunity for our folks to bring in more stuff. Any of our members can bring as much as they want. It gives an opportunity for people to do different kinds of art.”

MILTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO