Saint Louis, MO

Retired pastor who cares for her mother spreads awareness on Alzheimer’s disease

St. Louis American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though Elsie Granger sometimes struggles to remember her five daughters’ names, she knows “her girls” love her and take good care of her. Granger has dementia and lives with her daughter, Londia Granger Wright, a retired pastor. “A few years back, she started doing things...

m.stlamerican.com

InspireMore

“I Finally Have A Real Family.” 6 Siblings Have A Home After 5 Years In Foster Care.

After spending nearly two decades together and having raised two sons from previous marriages, Steve and Rob Anderson-McLean decided it was time to expand their family. Soon after they began to explore the possibility of adopting, a story they saw on TV inspired them to go in a new direction. The story was about a couple who adopted siblings so they wouldn’t have to be separated, something that happens too often.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
psychologytoday.com

An Autism Memory Superpower

Some students with autism have above average verbal memory, while others experience memory difficulties. Visual memory can be weak in some students, making it hard for them to detect social cues in the classroom and on the playground. Declarative memory, or memory for facts and events, is often very strong...
MENTAL HEALTH
Gillian Sisley

Woman Refuses to 'Credit God' for Financial Support

How much of raising kids is about divine intervention?. Many adults have the dream of one day becoming pregnant and having children. However, complications can happen when someone suffers from infertility. The CDC estimates that about 1 in 5 women suffer from infertility, and are unable to carry a child to term after 1 year of trying. On the flip side, other women can very easily become pregnant, and it might happen more often than intended.
TheConversationCanada

Give the gift of sleep to moms with babies this Mother's Day

Many possibilities for gifts come to mind to acknowledge Mother’s Day for new mothers — family and friends think about flowers or brunch. But because inadequate rest is often a key source of distress for mothers, we need to consider giving mothers the gift of sleep. When infants are consistently unable to go back to sleep after waking up at night without parental help, mothers’ sleep is disrupted. This has been linked with fatigue, worse maternal mood and more negative feelings about parenting directed at infants during the day. It can get worse too: prolonged sleep disruption is associated with...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Grazia

'How I Put Myself Back Together After My Son's Cystic Fibrosis Diagnosis'

I was on my knees, on the hospital floor, rocking myself back and forth, begging someone – anyone – to help me out of the unimaginable situation I had found myself in. Nobody could. It was up to me. Nobody could save me any more than I could cure my youngest son Bailey of his life-limiting genetic condition. His diagnosis was still ringing in my ears, “Laura, we have the genetic test results and Bailey has cystic fibrosis.”
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lawrence Post

“She began flapping hands”, Mother described how she spotted signs that her daughter was autistic at just 6 months old after doctors ruled out the possibility of autism on several occasions

The mother said that she began having concerns when her young daughter didn’t want to interact with others from an early age. Signs that her daughter had Autism Spectrum Disorder emerged when she was just 6 months old, the mother said. The mother took her daughter to a pediatrician at 18 months and the doctor said the little girl presents with autism. The mom said that she had to learn to think quickly and develop strategies to make life easier for her young daughter.
KIDS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Shreveport Magazine

Mother thought her 7-year-old daughter had flu after she was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight before doctors discovered she was suffering from a rare brain disease

The unfortunate mother said she initially thought her young daughter had flu. The mom said her 7-year-old daughter was sick for months and began losing weight before doctors discovered that the girl was was suffering from a rare brain disease. The mom said she was concerned about her daughter’s symptoms, who was sick for months and was dramatically losing weight, but never thought a life-threatening disease would be the cause. Now, the mother fears the worst each time her young daughter gets a headache.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Caregivers#Home Care#Pastor#Disease
Nashville News Hub

“I believe she is the smallest baby ever to be born, with this condition, to survive”, Mother says a surgery using magnets helped doctors save the life of her newborn daughter

Mother says doctors performed a surgery and used magnets to save the life of her newborn daughter. The chief of pediatric surgery at the hospital told the parents that their daughter was the smallest baby ever to be born with this condition to survive. It remains unclear what causes this condition. The health officials believe the condition could be caused by abnormalities in the genes, pointing out that many sufferers also have problems with their digestive system, heart and kidneys. According to the medical personnel, the twins were born at the earliest age from which babies have been known to survive outside the womb.
NEBRASKA STATE
InspireMore

25 Characteristics Of A Husband Who Truly Loves His Wife

This article originally appeared on AllProDad.com and reflects their mission and beliefs. Many years ago, I met a quiet freshman in high school named Kevin. He started dating Allie when they were just fourteen. Four years later, they were still dating and I asked Kevin, who had just graduated, to help me lead a cabin of guys for a week at summer camp. Every single day while he was away at camp he wrote Allie a letter. I was amazed at his level of devotion and thoughtfulness. The fact that he exercised that level of maturity at age eighteen made it even more amazing. Kevin and Allie continued to date through college and beyond. Today they have been married for seven years and have three kids. Kevin continues to consistently show the characteristics of a man who loves his wife in the same way he did when they were high school sweethearts.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Neglected toddler left in cot with ‘arms taped up’ as report finds ‘significant’ failings in care

A severely neglected toddler who suffered broken legs was only taken into care after a contractor reported seeing the 17-month-old in a cot wearing a baby suit “with their arms taped up”, a damning safeguarding report has found. Despite months of visits by health visitors, social workers and attendance at clinics - where the child was noted to be “losing weight”, showed “no response to being put back in its cot while wide awake”, and was said to be unable to stand - “a number of agencies failed to take action in a timely manner”, Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Partnership (NSCP)...
KIDS
Gillian Sisley

Mother-in-Law Demands Grieving Widow Give Her Her House

Are in-laws at all entitled to take something a spouse shared with their late partner?. Death is a terrible tragedy for everyone involved. Whether it's a romantic partner or a parent, and in some cases children, the person who passes away always leaves behind those who love them. And with over 4 million people dying every year in the US due to accidents, illness, and the like, it's not an uncommon reality for many to experience.
Countrymom

Her husband gave her the silent treatment for six months

**This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that were shared with me by my friend; used with permission. My friend and I were neighbors and over the years she and I grew into close friends. We enjoyed each other's company and many of the same things. One afternoon I saw her sitting out on her balcony and she looked really sad so I grabbed a pitcher of iced tea and two glasses and went to join her.
Nashville News Hub

“We want the way children are diagnosed quicker”, Mother, who was told by a doctor that her young daughter’s fatal sarcoma is probably her period, is urging parents to recognize the symptoms

Mom says her 10-year-old daughter died after doctors dismissed her symptoms as period. The mother is now raising awareness to help parents recognize the symptoms. The mother also said her daughter felt unwell and had been struggling to eat in the morning. This was on and off for around a month, but their doctor dismissed the symptoms and reportedly said it could be her period. The mother was not happy with the diagnosis so took her daughter to another hospital and was shocked to discover that she had a lump. The 10-year-old child was diagnosed with a soft tissue sarcoma that can occur at any age, but most often presents in children. The young girl died after going through a range of surgeries, followed by nine rounds of chemotherapy and seven weeks of radiotherapy.
KIDS
AOL Corp

'Cinderella phenomenon': Why some abusive parents target one child

Cinderella is supposed to be a fairy tale, but for some her story is a dark, relatable reality. When Ari Sherfield's stepfather entered her life, everything changed. At 7, she was put in charge of housework and taking care of her younger siblings. She was also the only one in her family who was physically abused, at times for inane things like "breathing too hard."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Slate

Our Grown Daughter Has Decided We’re the Cause of Her Issues

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.
KIDS
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

New DCF report shows missteps prior to girl’s death in foster mother’s care

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — A new Department of Children and Families report shows several missteps in the case of a 4-year-old girl who died in the care of her foster mother. Joy King Castro died in the care of her foster mother, Lakeisha Mitchell, 42, last August. Investigators charged Mitchell with aggravated child abuse and murder after they said Joy was beaten and left in a bathtub.
TITUSVILLE, FL

